Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BARQ Systems, a leading regional IT services provider serving business and government clients across Middle East, and Africa (MEA), announced their transition to an IT Service Provider, offering a full-fledged Managed Services Portfolio. As part of this transition, BARQ Systems is launching a new Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS), marking the beginning of its journey to offer a wider set of subscription based IT Services by 2025. Aiming to highlight their presence in the Saudi market and support Vision 2030, BARQ Systems will participate in LEAP 2022, a prime technology platform, to launch BARQ Systems’ strategy in the managed services market.

The Saudi based company with a unique spread across the MEA region (with offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi), will launch a SOCaaS platform that offers customers a complete Cyber Security Threat monitoring and response solution on a 24/7 basis. They will provide all the tools, infrastructure, and qualified workforce needed to run such a complex and demanding setup.

With an average of 2,200 cyber-attacks per day that cost organizations an average of USD 13M, BARQ Systems realized the undeniable necessity of SOCs. This solution will allow customers to protect their business assets with minimal CAPEX spend and a flexible OPEX model that is both scalable and dynamic.

“We are very excited to start our managed services offering with a key solution to address our customer’s most pressing need; a 24/7 Cyber-Security Threat Monitoring and Response. BARQ Systems Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) is based on extensive expertise in building, running, and managing multiple SOCs and Cyber-Security setups around the region, from the most complex to the most demanding”, said Mahmoud Soliman, BARQ Systems Group Founder, President & CEO. “We are also excited to launch this in our home market, Saudi Arabia, and contributing to the massive growth we see on all levels,” added Mahmoud.

As part of the Managed Services Portfolio, BARQ Systems is also planning to provide Edge Computing and Networking, Distributed-Cloud, Multi-Cloud Networking, DDoS Mitigation, Web App Security, and many more subscription-based services, which run on their purpose- built infrastructure and Operations Centers.

Visitors to the BARQ Systems booth located at #H3.H29, will get to discover the following:

IT Infrastructure

Cyber-Security

Data Analytics and Application Management Solutions

Managed Security Service (MSSP) {SOCaaS}

