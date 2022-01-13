PHOTO
United Arab Emirates:– Fameco has again signed up for the next edition of Arab Health. The company, that specialises in refurbishing high-end medical equipment will present its know-how. An innovative approach, that is adaptable to needs but, above all, eco-friendly.
To promote its activities and meet its customers in the Near and Middle East, FAMECO will once again be present at Arab Health, a leading international meeting place for the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates. Fameco is a long-standing participant in the show and has not missed a single edition for over 14 years. The company will exhibit on the France pavilion, in Hall Za’abeel 2 on booth Z2F50.
Equipping health care facilities at lower cost
After starting out in the field of medical equipment, Fameco has developed its know-how over time in two other speciality areas - analytical chemistry instruments and hospital equipment. The company has adopted an ecological approach by offering medical equipment a second life and by buying back unused equipment from various healthcare facilities such as hospitals and laboratories. It then refurbishes this equipment based on a strict ISO 9001 certified process, which ensures both aesthetic and functional excellence. It is thanks to its know-how and these processes that Fameco is able to offer second-hand medical equipment in perfect condition. The systems are refurbished to order, ensuring that the product matches the customer's requirements. The firm is adaptable and responsive to the demands of suppliers and customers, providing high-quality equipment as quickly as possible, but also a tailor-made service that can include delivery, technical training and a guarantee.
A stock of over 3,000 instruments
With more than 20 years of experience in refurbishing, Fameco has built up a stock of more than 3,000 instruments, in addition to its stock of spare parts. Founded in 2000, it has gained internationally recognizationand has partners in over 50 countries around the world. The company is also involved in direct sales in many countries, which allows it to be as close as possible to its customers and to apply very competitive prices.
-Ends-
Additional information:
Naveen SIVADJY
Sales Manager
naveen.sivadjy@fameco.eu
Yasmina Ouari
Press Officer
yasmina.ouari@businessfrance.fr
Tel.: +33 672 113 252
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.