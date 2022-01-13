United Arab Emirates:– Fameco has again signed up for the next edition of Arab Health. The company, that specialises in refurbishing high-end medical equipment will present its know-how. An innovative approach, that is adaptable to needs but, above all, eco-friendly.

To promote its activities and meet its customers in the Near and Middle East, FAMECO will once again be present at Arab Health, a leading international meeting place for the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates. Fameco is a long-standing participant in the show and has not missed a single edition for over 14 years. The company will exhibit on the France pavilion, in Hall Za’abeel 2 on booth Z2F50.

Equipping health care facilities at lower cost

After starting out in the field of medical equipment, Fameco has developed its know-how over time in two other speciality areas - analytical chemistry instruments and hospital equipment. The company has adopted an ecological approach by offering medical equipment a second life and by buying back unused equipment from various healthcare facilities such as hospitals and laboratories. It then refurbishes this equipment based on a strict ISO 9001 certified process, which ensures both aesthetic and functional excellence. It is thanks to its know-how and these processes that Fameco is able to offer second-hand medical equipment in perfect condition. The systems are refurbished to order, ensuring that the product matches the customer's requirements. The firm is adaptable and responsive to the demands of suppliers and customers, providing high-quality equipment as quickly as possible, but also a tailor-made service that can include delivery, technical training and a guarantee.

A stock of over 3,000 instruments

With more than 20 years of experience in refurbishing, Fameco has built up a stock of more than 3,000 instruments, in addition to its stock of spare parts. Founded in 2000, it has gained internationally recognizationand has partners in over 50 countries around the world. The company is also involved in direct sales in many countries, which allows it to be as close as possible to its customers and to apply very competitive prices.

