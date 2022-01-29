(Manama, Bahrain) - Andra Public Relations, a Bahrain-based well renowned Communications specializing in Financial Technology, has announced the launch of their 12th FinTech Series powered by Kuwait Finance House Bahrain (KFH Bahrain); one of the leading Islamic banks and an integral contributor to the evolution of Bahrain’s Islamic Financial Sector. The virtual series is titled “Key Financial Takeaways for 2021 & Outlook for 2022 Trends'', and will take place on Monday, 31st January at 1:00 PM via Zoom.

Andra PR in partnership with KFH Bahrain will welcome back previous speakers from KFH Bahrain as well as an additional speaker from Aion Digital to shed light on lessons and key takeaways of 2021, as well as expected trends and outlook in the year 2022.

The session will serve as a wrap up of the 4 previous FinTech Series powered by KFH Bahrain where topics such as Financial Inclusion, SME Digitization, Sustainable Finance, and Innovation in Retail Banking were discussed. To effectively conclude these 4 insightful sessions, Andra PR will welcome back all prior KFH Bahrain speakers who have previously participated in the bi-monthly event.

Panelists include Hamed Yousef Mashal; Head of Retail Banking at KFH Bahrain, Mahmood G. Al Mahmood; Executive Manager - Head of Corporate & SME Banking at KFH Bahrain, and Shariq Nazim - Chief Technology Officer at Aion Digital. The session will be moderated by Fatema Ebrahim, CEO of Andra Public Relations, and Board Member of Bahrain Economic Development Board.

Thus far, the FinTech Series has hosted 11 successful events, featuring 50+ local and international speakers, as well as an astounding 700+ attendees in partnership with well renowned corporations, startups, and financial institutions from the Bahraini and MENA FinTech space such as The BENEFIT Company, Bahrain FinTech Bay, Tamkeen, The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance, Aion Digital, RSquare, Microsoft, Innervate Technology Solutions UK, Al Baraka Banking Group, and more. The recent 11th edition, titled “Innovation in Retail Banking”, was held in December 2021.

The 12th Virtual edition is free to attend and open to all. Event highlights and insights will be shared on all Andra PR’s social channels and platforms.

-Ends-

About Andra Public Relations

Andra PR is a Bahrain-based public relations and corporate communications boutique firm with a primary focus on financial technology, educational technology, startups and other specialized governmental sectors. Our approach starts from creating a connection and starting a journey with your brand so that it becomes a catalyst for change. We go beyond the norm and understand that each vision needs visionaries that genuinely believe in what your idea can do.

Andra Public Relations began its journey in 2018 and has achieved various key milestones. We have worked with 20+ clients, held 10+ key events, and developed 3+ key partnerships regionally and globally.

Visit: https://andrapr.com/

About KFH Bahrain

Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain is a leading provider of Islamic commercial and investment banking services. Established in January 2002 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuwait Finance House-Kuwait, an industry leader for more than 30 years and specialises in conceptualising the development and introduction of innovative, “shari'a” compliant banking and investment products, all of which are delivered by a staff of experienced and dedicated professionals that are empowered to think innovatively and act strategically.

KFH-Bahrain pioneers the introduction of compelling financial solutions in a fast-growing, high-demand Islamic banking industry. It is our mission to take Islamic banking and finance to new heights through an unwavering focus on innovation and the desire to deliver excellence in everything we do including the development and offer of a broad and integrated range of products and services that are in perfect harmony with “Sharia” principles.

Visit: https://www.kfh.bh/bahrain

© Press Release 2022