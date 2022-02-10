DUBAI: As part of its efforts to collaborate with the best corporations in the world and develop the state as the top destination for investments, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is set to showcase its business-friendly policies, excellent infrastructure and growth opportunities to global investors during the state’s participation at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai from February 11th to February 17th, 2022.

The state will showcase the rapid strides being made by Andhra Pradesh in attracting investments in manufacturing, development of ports, multi-modal logistic parks, Industrial Corridors, Industrial Parks, fishing harbours along with developing education, medical, tourism sectors amongst others.

The state floor at India Pavilion will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology, Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Government of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of H.E DR. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr Ahmed Albanna, UAE Ambassador to India, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir IFS, India Ambassador to U.A.E and Shri. Zulfi Ravdjee, Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh (Cabinet Minister Rank), Special representative to Government for Middle East & Far East Countries along with the senior Government officials from the state at EXPO2020 Dubai.

Post the inauguration ceremony, a special cultural program is being organized by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) to showcase the timeless culture and legacy of the state at the Amphitheatre at India Pavilion.

During the presence of the state delegation at the Expo, the high-level delegation led by Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy will attend various business meetings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to discuss potential collaborations with top corporations in the UAE and present opportunities, in various sectors, in the state.

The delegation will also meet various industry associations and conduct bilateral meetings to strengthen the trade relations with the UAE.

The Andhra Pradesh week at India Pavilion will conclude on 17th February 2022.

