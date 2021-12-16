AnadoluJet, the brand of Turkish Airlines, is starting Sharjah – Istanbul flights. For the launch, the flag carrier brand will set the prices of tickets starting at 755 AED for round trips from Sharjah.

Starting on 15 December 2021, AnadoluJet will operate reciprocal flights four days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday) a week between Sharjah and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen. Flights will depart from Sharjah International Airport, flights will depart at 01:20, from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport at 20:15 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Sundays and at 20:20 on Tuesdays in local time.

AnadoluJet guests will have the option of making changes to their tickets until (including) 31 May 2022 if purchased before (including) 31 March 2022. For more information, you can visit www.anadolujet.com website and learn about the details of your options on cancellation, refunds and changes on the “Flexible Ticket Rights” page.

AnadoluJet ensures that all hygiene precautions are always taken at the highest standards in order to provide a healthy and safe travel experience for its passengers and flight crew. For detailed information, you can visit our website at www.anadolujet.com/en/corporate/news-and-annoucements/guidelines-for-safe-travel.

About AnadoluJet:

Established in 2008 in order to offer more inclusive and advantageous options to meet the air travel needs of Anatolia, Turkish Airlines’ successful brand AnadoluJet, with its fleet of 52 aircraft, currently operates in 149 routes and 88 destinations; 40 destinations and 65 routes locally along with 48 destinations and 84 routes internationally. Starting its international flights on 11 June 2020, AnadoluJet operates its flights to numerous destinations both locally and abroad from İstanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Ankara Esenboğa Airport along with from destinations such as Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman. Operating its flights with experienced Turkish Airlines cabin and cockpit crew, AnadoluJet will continue to serve in a wider flight network in numerous countries with its new initiative. Successful brand provides a comfortable and affordable travel experience to its valuable guests with its free catering and free luggage services along with car rental options. Adding to its value with innovative approach to developing technologies, our brand continues to increase its service quality with options such as “extra seat choice” and “food selection” options. For more information on AnadoluJet, please visit; https://www.anadolujet.com/en

