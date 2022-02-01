PHOTO
- Elli Junior is a Swedish premium parent essentials and children’s brand outlet
Dubai, UAE : Elli Junior, the Middle East's premier one-stop destination for all parenting essentials and lifestyle needs, is taking over the charity store at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, giving visitors the chance to pick up important parenting items right on the hospital premises. Al Jalila Children’s proceeds from the sale will be used to treat children.
The new store is the perfect place to buy everything from baby shower and birthday gifts to decorative decorations and perfect gifts. Elli Junior has almost 2000 products available online with an environmentally friendly and sustainable design approach, with the most popular products available at the store.
Elli Junior was launched by UAE-based ‘mompreneur’ Elli Kasbi and has stores at the children’s department at Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall and Nakheel Mall.
The brand-new shop at Al Jalila Children’s, the UAE’s first dedicated children’s hospital, also sends a message on eco-awareness and social responsibility with a goal to bring you high-quality baby accessories, wooden toys, interior, furniture, gear, and great products for gifting. Elli is known for its educational wooden toys that make learning fun and simple for children.
Commenting on the opening of the baby shop, Farhad Seddiq, Director of Marketing & Communications, Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, said: "The collaboration with Elli Junior is part of our commitment to avail everything our patients demand during the course of treatment and beyond. The entrance of the brand into the hospital premises will allow people to obtain everything they need without having to leave the compound.”
Elli Kasbi, Founder, Elli Junior, said: “We are thrilled to announce our newest partnership with Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital. It's an honour to be a member of a community that provides world-class care for the children and adolescents in the emirate. We're also a project with a focus on the environment and long-term sustainability. We are excited to collaborate with the hospital and expand our cooperation to new heights.”
About Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital
Established in 2016, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, the UAE’s first and only hospital dedicated to treating children and adolescents. The state-of-the-art paediatric medical facility was created under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to affirm his belief that all children should have an equal opportunity for success in life, and the treatment of children suffering from illness or disease should not be subject to geographical chance.
For more information visit https://aljalilachildrens.ae/
