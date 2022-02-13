United Arab Emirates: . Operated by Business France, the French Pavilion, will shed light on the expertise of businesses involved in aircraft completions, MRO, engineering consulting, composite repair, state-of-the-art logistics solutions, and interconnection systems.

The Middle East, a hub of opportunities for French businesses in the aeronautical industry

No wonder that the region represents a top priority investment for French businesses in this export-led industry, given the fact that the Middle East has the 2nd largest air fleet in the world and plans to acquire more than 2,000 new aircrafts by 2030. Another reason why the French companies will be exhibiting their latest innovations in key areas of the aviation sector is that the region has been quick to recover from the pandemic and is home to the world’s largest long-haul operator, Emirates. They will seize this opportunity to meet with key decision makers such as airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, aircraft interior specialists and investors from all around the world and especially for the United Arab Emirates, where we count the largest civilian air fleet in service from the GCC, with 509 aircraft (plus over 100 on order). This represents more than 25% of the regional civil MRO market (maintenance, repair, overhaul), estimated at over US$11 billion.

The French aircraft interiors and maintenance sector can support the performance of the regional industry

While the local authorities in the UAE have announced an investment of more than US$136 billion by 2030 in the sector of the distribution and re-export of aeronautical parts at the regional level, the aerospace market in Saudi Arabia is also expected to be worth US$74.6 billion by 2030. Renowned for their very high technical quality in this sector, French small and medium-sized companies are already well represented in the aircraft completions segment, where they excel in different areas such as the reduction of the weight of materials, differentiation through the customisation of interiors, optimal use of volumes, on-board entertainment, and communication systems, etc.

Following the pandemic, the MRO sector is undergoing a major shift and has demonstrated a remarkable capacity for resilience, expanding its scope of activities to include air freight (conversion of aircraft), as well as air and land military markets, to counter the fluctuations in the civil market, in a region being a global hub for international trade. Here again, French businesses can offer innovative solutions in many areas to support the recovering market: real-time tracking of aircraft in flight using IoT solutions, digital twin planning technologies, the use of predictive maintenance systems, drone assistance, etc.

A solid regional presence symbolized by consistent bilateral partnerships

In December 2021, following the President Emmanuel Macron's visit, Dassault Aviation signed the largest military contract in its history by selling 80 Rafale aircrafts to the United Arab Emirates for a value of US$16 billion, thus involving numerous equipment manufacturers such as Safran for engines and Thales for electronics.

In KSA, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has also signed a Joint Venture with French group FIGEAC AERO to build a high-precision manufacturing plant to produce aerostructure components. The JV aims to develop Saudi Arabia's aerostructure manufacturing capabilities, train Saudi engineers and technicians and encourage military and civilian aerospace industries, in line with the country's Vision 2030.

France: 3rd largest supplier to the United Arab Emirates in the aeronautical industry

With total revenue of €52.9 billion (69% civil and 31% defence) of which €35.1 billion was generated from exports, the French aeronautics and space sector is the largest contributor to the positive balance of France's foreign trade and, as such, one of the pillars of domestic industry. It represents around 300,000 industrial jobs and counts among its ranks major world leaders such as Airbus, Dassault, Thales and Safran, as well as a large network of subcontractors.

France remains the European leader and ranks 2nd in the world in the aeronautics and aerospace sectors. As a result of its recognised expertise in the area, France ranks 3rd among the United Arab Emirates' aviation suppliers.

The French aeronautics and aerospace industry- a European leader in R&D investments and innovation

With an unprecedented State budget of €1.5 billion for research and innovation, the sector aims to bring digital and connected decarbonised aircraft to the market by 2035. This strategy has resulted in the launch of many “modular pre-industrial" demonstrators, designed to maintain the engineering skills of businesses in the sector at their highest level and to ensure the development of new ones.

This new step towards “green aircraft” is expected to bring about a new way of thinking about interior design and new MRO skills, which will undoubtedly attract and meet the needs and new requirements of airlines in the near future in the Middle East.

OUR PARTNER:

AD’OCC, INVEST & TRADE IN OCCITANIE - BOOTH 634A

The region is home to three aircraft manufacturers: Airbus (head office), ATR (head office), Daher, a large number of subcontractors, as well as the head office of the global competitiveness cluster Aerospace Valley. This entire ecosystem is brought together in a single region.

COME AND MEET THE BUSINESSES PRESENT AT THE FRANCE PAVILION AT THE AIME & MRO MIDDLE EAST TRADE SHOW:

AAA (Assistance aéronautique et aérospatiale) offers services in the areas of sub-assembly production, repair, modification and transformation, maintenance and installation of interiors – BOOTH 540B

ADHETEC SAS (Offers a comprehensive and tailor-made range of adhesive solutions for aeronautics) – BOOTH 540C

AERO CABIN SOLUTIONS (Provides a wide range of services for your aircraft interior projects including the refurbishment or overhaul of passenger seats) - BOOTH 634E

AIRPLANE (Aircraft painting and maintenance services, innovative services for interior fittings) – BOOTH 540B

CREATION & IMAGE PARIS (Creation of professional uniforms, particularly for cabin crew) – BOOTH 534B

DEDIENNE AEROSPACE (World leader in the manufacture of precision aircraft maintenance tools and ground support equipment) – BOOTH 540A

FINGERMIND (Developer of MRO multi-platform software) – BOOTH 634D

FLEURET (Expert in technical containers and ground support equipment) – BOOTH 540B

LATECOERE (Major player in aerostructure and interconnection systems, from design to manufacturing) – BOOTH 634C

R&R CONSULTING (Firm specialising in Management Consulting and Certification in the Aeronautical Industry) – BOOTH 634B

RECAERO (Specialist in the manufacture of spare parts, sub-assemblies, and modification kits, metal parts and composite parts for the aeronautical industry) – BOOTH 540B

REVIMA (Leading independent MRO solutions provider, specialized in APU, Engine Parts and Landing Gear, for civil and military aircraft) – BOOTH 534A

SIMAIR IMAGINAIR (Specialist in the manufacture of cabin equipment (Galley, stowage, partition) for manufacturers and airlines) – BOOTH 540B

TALA (State-of-the-art Aerospace Logistics Solutions) – BOOTH 534D

TARMAC AEROSAVE (European leader for environmentally friendly aircraft storage, maintenance and recycling) – BOOTH 634E

UUDS AERO (Provides cabin interior equipment, disinsectisation / disinfection and cleaning processes) – BOOTH 534C

ZIP CHEM® (Manufacturer of cleaning products, lubricants, corrosion inhibiting compounds (CIC), cleaning products, sealing and adhesive products for the Aerospace and Military industries and airlines) – BOOTH 540B

-Ends-

For more info, feel free to contact:

Hava YILDIZ

Communication Specialist – Middle East

Email: hava.yildiz@businessfrance.fr

ABOUT BUSINESS FRANCE:

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program

ABOUT LA FRENCH FAB:

The need to take action in favour of a sustainable world, the priority to respond to social and climate issues, demand much from us. We need a change of direction, a profound transformation, a new revolution – the “Solutions’ Revolution”, incarnated by “La French Fab”, the new face of France’s industry.

Since industry produces what we consume, it holds the solutions to a prosperous and inclusive new world. Empowered by its past, technological expertise, know-how and talent, industry is the solution to many current and future challenges.

Launched in 2017, La French Fab is supported collectively by the Alliance Industrie du Futur, Bpifrance, Business France, France Industrie, the Direction Générale des Entreprises and France’s regions. These key players are committed to an eco-friendly approach and concerned about the common good. In France and around the world, they’re working to renew the industrial sector, reinvigorate France’s regions, make industrial jobs more attractive, and draw attention to French industrial excellence.

With La French Fab, experience industry in a new way. Together, let’s inspire a new world.

www.lafrench-fab.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022