Dubai, UAE – The high-class international auto racing took place yesterday at the 5.281-kilometer Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island.
Airbus has deployed its range of state-of-the-art Tetra and LTE solutions to help secure the race site and keep the racers and spectators safe. Airbus’ TH9, TH1n, the Radio Console System, and Tactilon Agnet has been used by security organisations to collaborate throughout the Grand Prix operations.
All solutions are equipped with modern and reliable features to enable fast and secure coordination between users. The TH9 Tetra radio, a preferred device among first responders, delivers clear audio and boasts of large, sharp display and voice feedback ability. The voice feedback functionality lets users operate the device even without looking.
Taction Agnet, provides professional smartphone users with reliable access to voice, video, multimedia, files, and location data. It also enables instant sharing of information among members of a defined group of people at the push of a button. It has a simple user interface to save vital seconds, especially during emergencies.
“At Airbus, we recognize the significance of a well-designed and effective plan to safeguard major events. Communication and collaboration play a vital role in the success of any strategy, and this is where our mission-critical radio network solutions come in. Our technologies are specifically designed to support the communication needs of various events and sectors. We are honored that our solutions played an important part in the successful hosting of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. This prestigious auto racing event enables us to showcase our business commitment to deliver secure mission-critical communications to Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” said Selim Bouri, Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Airbus Secure Land Communications.
