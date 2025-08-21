Zimbabwe – Africa’s top lithium producer and among the world’s leading suppliers – is accelerating sector growth in 2025 through new partnerships, major project milestones and rising investment inflows. Against this backdrop, African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 – Africa’s premier platform for mining stakeholders – will connect global lithium market players with investment-ready opportunities in Zimbabwe, while unpacking strategies to scale beneficiation and integrate the country into global supply chains. High-level discussions will feature Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, alongside representatives from the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe.

Export Growth Signals Momentum

The country’s production and export capacity is expanding rapidly. In the first half of 2025, Zimbabwe increased lithium exports by 30%, shipping 586,197 metric tons of spodumene concentrate compared to 451,824 metric tons in the same period of 2024 – underscoring its emergence as a critical supplier to global EV and battery markets. This trajectory strengthens Zimbabwe’s position in global supply chains while highlighting the strategic importance of downstream investment and value addition within Africa.

Beneficiation Efforts Gain Traction

Zimbabwe is equally advancing local beneficiation to capture greater value from its resources. In July 2025, state-owned Verify Engineering successfully piloted a domestically manufactured lithium-ion battery, marking a step toward value addition and industrialization. A government ban on exports of lithium concentrates – set for 2027 – is already spurring construction of new facilities, including Kuvimba House’s 600,000-metric-ton-per-year concentrator, Sinomine Resources’ $500 million lithium sulphate plant at Bikita and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt’s 50,000-ton-per-year lithium sulphate facility.

Rising Investment Flows

The sector is attracting both established players and new entrants. In January 2025, Premier African Minerals secured £4.7 million to advance its Zulu Lithium Project, while since 2021, Chinese firms including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine, Chengxin Lithium Group, Yahua Group and Tsingshan have invested over $1.4 billion in Zimbabwe’s lithium value chain. Additional exploration is being advanced by companies from the UK, Canada, China, Australia, and Ireland, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s position as a global lithium hotspot. This wave of capital not only diversifies Zimbabwe’s investor base but also signals growing competition among global markets to secure reliable access to the country’s strategic minerals. As AMW 2025 spotlights the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa, Zimbabwe’s lithium sector will stand out as one of the continent’s fastest-growing and most strategic investment frontiers.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.