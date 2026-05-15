Veld fires continue to damage ecosystems and rural livelihoods, making early preparedness more urgent as conditions grow hotter and drier. Against this backdrop, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with support from the Government of Canada launched the three-year Integrated Fire Management ‘Capacity Building and Knowledge Exchange and Global Indigenous Fire Network’ project in the context of Zimbabwe’s 2026 National Fire Week, reinforcing a shift from reactive firefighting to more coordinated, prevention-led and risk-informed fire management.

“This reflects the confidence that the international community places in our country’s commitment to environmental protection, climate resilience and sustainable land management,” said His Excellency Kembo Mohadi, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in a keynote address launching the project underlining Government’s approach to addressing uncontrolled fires while supporting livelihoods.

The new initiative is designed to strengthen global, regional national and local capacities to implement Integrated Fire Management (IFM), an approach that encompasses actions before, during and after fires, recognizing that extreme wildfires are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change and land-use change. The IFM project aims to strengthen the implementation of integrated fire management globally, with targeted activities in Zimbabwe and six other project countries in Southern Africa and Asia.

“Canada is proud to support this Global Integrated Fire Management initiative, working alongside FAO and the Government of Zimbabwe to strengthen prevention and preparedness. By investing in practical tools, training and partnerships, we can reduce the impacts of wildfires on livelihoods and ecosystems and advance safer, more resilient communities,” George Polanyi-Williamson, Second Secretary at the Embassy of Canada to Zimbabwe.

The launch of this global project in Zimbabwe builds on a wider global effort that began in 2023, when FAO, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and other partners launched the Global Fire Management Hub, a collaborative partnership to scale integrated fire management. The Fire Hub brings together science, data, best practices and capacity development to strengthen national systems, promote collaboration across regions facing similar challenges, and complement, not replace, existing initiatives for wider and more sustainable impact.

“This project will enhance prevention and preparedness, support practical tools and training, and contribute to reducing the impacts of wildfires on livelihoods and ecosystems. Implementation will be aligned with national priorities and carried out in close collaboration with government institutions and partners,’ said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe.

To translate commitment into action, FAO is convening a two-day workshop to begin implementation of the IFM project by aligning country priorities with the Fire Hub approach and translating them into actionable, co-created implementation plans.

Bringing together country and partner perspectives and experiences, the workshop will strengthen shared understanding of IFM, embed cross-cutting priorities such as climate adaptation planning and gender-responsive, inclusive approaches, and support structured collaboration to develop workplans that clarify priority actions, roles, partnerships and delivery pathways, ensuring a coherent, results-focused rollout beyond the launch.

“Integrated fire management is most effective when it combines science, practical tools and strong local institutions with the knowledge and leadership of communities. Through this project, FAO is supporting countries to move from seasonal response to sustained integrated fire management approaches in support of climate change adaptation and resilience,’ said Amy Duchelle, FAO Senior Forestry Officer.

Following the launch and workshop, the project will move into structured implementation over three years, anchored on country-driven priorities and strengthened regional and international cooperation, with emphasis on strengthened fire data systems, community-based approaches, practical capacity development and links to adaptation policies and planning. Lessons learned and good practices will be scaled globally through the Fire Hub.