The Ministry of Health and Child Care, with the support of the World Health Organization, and other partners has immunized over 200,000 people against cholera in the most vulnerable communities. This campaign has reached 22 wards in eight districts: Chegutu, Chiredzi, Chitungwiza, Masvingo, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Mutare Rural, Mt Darwin, and Sanyati. These targeted areas, have high artisanal mining activities where access to safe water and sanitation facilities is limited.

In these communities, clean water is scarce and health risks are high. Hence, the vaccination campaign has brought great relief. This initiative is beyond the numbers; it’s about saving lives and securing a healthier future.

"We remain vigilant in our efforts to strengthen our health systems and build resilience against future outbreaks," said Dr Isaac Phiri, MoHCC Cholera Incident Manager.

Pelagia Chikoore, a 51-year-old resident of Venice Mine, Mhondoro Ngezi, emphasized the importance of the vaccine. "l got vaccinated to prevent myself from getting cholera," she said. "Our area has a lot of mining activities, and sometimes water supply is a challenge. Although we now have a solar-powered borehole, I believe the vaccine is an extra layer of protection."

While vaccination is not a silver bullet, it provides an additional layer of protection, especially in areas with limited access to clean water and sanitation.

Echoing Chikoore's sentiments, 21-year-old Alice Mhembere from Mubaira shared her experience. "l know the vaccine protects me from cholera," she said. "We saw people getting sick because of cholera so I never hesitated when I got the opportunity."

Cholera is a highly contagious disease that spreads through contaminated water and food. By administering vaccines, the campaign helps to build immunity in populations at high risk, reducing the likelihood of disease spread and protecting communities from potential outbreaks for a period of 6-12 months. Hence, it needs to be complemented by improvements in water supply and sanitation infrastructure to ensure communities are protected from another episode of cholera outbreak that claims innocent lives.

WHO played a crucial role in combating a cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe. With unwavering commitment, WHO supported two rounds of targeted vaccination campaigns, providing the technical guidance and logistical support needed for success. The vaccination campaigns were not only effective but also efficient, achieving over 90% coverage, and reaching the people who needed it most and making a significant impact on the community’s health.

The vaccination campaign was made possible through funding from the International Coordinating Group (ICG), GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance and WHO. This collaborative effort brought hope and relief to many, showcasing the power of unity and expertise in the face of a health crisis.

"We are proud to have supported Zimbabwe in this crucial vaccination campaign. By reaching out to most vulnerable communities, we are not only preventing disease transmission but saving many lives," said Dr Desta Tiruneh, WHO Representative to Zimbabwe.