On February 12, 2026, the Zambian Ministry of Defence held a ceremony to award the “International Friendship and Cooperation Medal” to the 28th Chinese military medical experts team to Zambia. Mr. Maambo Haamaundu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier GeneralLevi Muchemwa, Commandant of Mania Soko Medical Centre, Wang Sheng, Chargé d'Affairesof the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Chinainthe Republic of Zambia and Senior Colonel Bai Yunfeng, Defense Attaché, attended the ceremony.

Mr. Maambo Haamaundu conveyed the warm greetings Mr Hakainde Hichilemaof the Zambian President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forceto the 28th Chinese military medical experts team. Mr. Haamaundu stated that the Chinese military doctors have made significant contributions to the Zambian military's medical and health services. Zambia is committed to continuing to strengthen cooperation with China in the field of military medical and health services and deepening the friendly relations between the two countries.

Wang Sheng stated that the medical team embodied the spirit of perseverance and boundless compassion, winning praise for their noble medical ethics and outstanding capabilities. He expressed his hope that exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries would reach a new level, continuing to benefit both countries and their people.

Wang Zhiyi, the team leader of the 28th Chinese military medical experts team, said that the awarding of the medal, is a great recognition of the work of the team and also a testament to the strong friendship and cooperation between the two countries and militaries.