On 24 July 2024, Chargé d’Affaires Wang Sheng attended the Seminar on Global Opportunities in Deepening China’s Reform in the New Era organized by China Media Group, and briefed on the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. More than 80 guests from think tanks, media, education and business sectors participated.

Mr. Wang said that the successful convening of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will not only help comprehensively deepen reform and modernize the state governance system and capacity of China, but also provide opportunities for the development of Zambia and other countries through Chinese modernization and high-standard opening up.

Mr. Thabo Kawana, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Media, said that Zambia and China have enjoyed profound traditional friendship and the practical cooperation in various fields has been flourishing especially since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership between the two countries. Zambia will embrace the opportunities brought by Chinese modernization and high-quality development and strive for new achievements in the bilateral cooperation.

The guests present lively exchanged views on Chinese modernization and looked forward to more fruitful cooperation between China and Zambia and more benefits it will bring to the two peoples.