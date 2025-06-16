The Policy Framework and Reform Strategy (PFRS) for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Africa stands as one of the African Union's most transformative instruments for advancing the continent’s blue economy. Anchored in the principles of sustainability, food and nutrition security, and inclusive economic growth, the PFRS provides a coherent continental roadmap for policy reform and investment in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. Since its adoption in response to the 2010 call from the Conference of African Ministers on Fisheries and Aquaculture (CAMFA), the strategy has been instrumental in guiding AU Member States, Regional Economic Communities, and Fisheries Bodies to strengthen governance, institutional frameworks, and climate resilience in aquatic food systems.

Against this backdrop, a Stakeholder Consultation and Validation Workshop is currently underway in Lusaka, Zambia, from 16th to 19th June 2025, hosted by AU-IBAR in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock of the Republic of Zambia. The workshop seeks to align national fisheries and aquaculture strategies and agricultural investment plans with the PFRS, while integrating relevant global and regional instruments and addressing climate change adaptation.

Opening the event, Mr. Mwila, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (above picture), highlighted Zambia’s commitment to advancing the fisheries sector through value chain development and increased fish production. "We aim to grow our annual fish output to 225,000 metric tonnes by 2026 by scaling up fingerling production and enhancing monitoring and surveillance systems," he stated. Mr. Mwila further emphasized that harmonizing legislation and aligning with continental policy through such consultations is vital for Zambia’s policy coherence and long-term sustainability. He noted that the workshop represents a key step in the country’s domestication process and called on stakeholders to consider the benefits of shared continental and global instruments.

Representing the AU-IBAR Director, Mrs. Patricia Lumba reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to supporting Member States in aligning national frameworks with continental strategies. She reminded participants that Zambia is the 16th country AU-IBAR is supporting in this alignment process. Mrs. Lumba also reflected on the origins and impact of the PFRS, noting that its development was driven by a continent-wide consultative process and grounded in the shared aspiration to transform Africa’s aquatic resources into engines of prosperity. “The PFRS and the Africa Blue Economy Strategy are not just policy tools—they are instruments of transformation for communities, economies, and ecosystems across Africa,” she remarked.

Over the four-day workshop, stakeholders—including government officials, regional bodies, researchers, and consultants—are reviewing findings from national consultations on policy coherence with the PFRS. They are also making specific recommendations for the domestication of global instruments, such as those related to biodiversity, food safety, and small-scale fisheries. Discussions are being held in breakout sessions and plenary formats, focusing on improving national agricultural investment plans (NAIPs), ensuring climate-smart approaches, and identifying legal and institutional reforms needed to implement the PFRS effectively.



The agenda covers detailed technical sessions, including analysis of Zambia’s national frameworks, identification of alignment gaps, and the development of actionable policy recommendations. Participants are also reviewing the integration of climate change adaptation into investment planning and assessing how to mainstream sustainability principles into fisheries governance.



As the workshop draws to a close, it is expected to deliver a consolidated communiqué outlining key agreements, next steps, and Zambia’s roadmap for alignment. The workshop aims to review and update National Fisheries Policies, compile best practices, identify policy gaps, establish priority actions, and strengthen the capacity of the AU-MS to ratify prioritized global instruments for sustainable fisheries and aquaculture development, while also strengthening NAIPs for investment.



The Lusaka workshop underscores AU-IBAR’s role in driving a pan-African approach to aquatic resources governance, and the importance of consensus-building among stakeholders in realizing shared aspirations for a resilient, inclusive, and thriving blue economy across Africa.