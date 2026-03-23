As the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) marks its 33rd Anniversary, the international charity and United Nations-recognised non-governmental organisation is issuing a powerful Global Call to Action to governments, sport, business and communities to address the growing social challenges facing young people worldwide.

Founded in 1993, the Youth Charter has spent over three decades working at the intersection of sport, education, art, culture and digital innovation, using sport as a catalyst for social development, peace, and opportunity.

A World at a Crossroads

The anniversary comes at a time of increasing global instability, with communities across every continent experiencing:

Rising youth violence

Social and economic inequality

A deepening crisis in mental health and opportunity

In many communities, the traditional role of sport as a safe and positive outlet has diminished- leaving young people increasingly vulnerable to exclusion and risk.

Sport as a Solution

The Youth Charter is reaffirming its long-standing belief:

Sport is one of the most effective tools available to engage, equip and empower young people—serving as both a preventative and transformative force in society.

Through its Community Campus model, the Youth Charter continues to deliver:

Grassroots youth engagement programmes

Social Coach leadership development

Education, skills and employment pathways

Community regeneration and cohesion initiatives

Global Call to Action

To mark its 33rd year, the Youth Charter is calling for renewed collective commitment: Governments To prioritise prevention over intervention, investing in community-based youth development solutions-.Sporting Bodies-To reconnect with their social purpose, ensuring sport delivers meaningful community impact beyond competition.-Business&Industry-To align corporate investment with social impact, supporting youth pathways and community innovation .Communities-To take ownership of local solutions and actively participate in shaping sustainable futures.

Delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals

The Youth Charter’s work continues to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), delivering measurable impact through its Community Campus framework across:

Health and wellbeing

Education and lifelong learning

Employment and enterprise

Gender equality

Social inclusion and peacebuilding

Environmental and community sustainability

A Message from the Chair

Geoff Thompson MBE FRSA DL, Founder and Chair of the Youth Charter, said:

“For 33 years, the Youth Charter has worked from the streets to the global stage, demonstrating that sport can transform lives and communities.

Today, the challenges facing young people are greater than ever. This is not a moment for reflection alone-it is a moment for action.

We call on all partners- governments, sport, business and communities- to come together and invest in the next generation. The future depends on it.”

Looking Ahead

As the Youth Charter enters its next phase, it will continue to expand its Community Campus network nationally and internationally, supporting a new generation of Social Coaches and community leaders.

Youth Charter @Social Media:

LinkedIn: @YouthCharter

Facebook: @YouthCharter

Instagram: @youthchartersdp

YouTube: @YouthCharter

X: @YOUTHCHARTER

Youth Charter #Hashtags:

#InternationalOlympicCommittee

#Olympism

#Fight4theStreets

#YoungLivesLost

#Call2Action

#LegacyOpportunity4All

#SportDevelopmentPeace

#Empowerthenextgeneration

#CommonwealthSecretariat

#UNSustainableDevelopmentGoals

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development