As African and Caribbean leaders, global partners, and the African diaspora convene at the 2nd Africa–CARICOM Summit under the theme “Transcontinental Partnership in Pursuit of Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”, the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) has issued a renewed Global Call to Action to mobilise the next generation in shaping a just, inclusive, and sustainable future.

The Youth Charter Call to Action builds on three decades of work in sport, arts, culture, and digital engagement, aligning with the Summit’s focus on political, economic, and cultural partnerships while advancing reparatory justice. It urges governments, institutions, and communities across Africa, the Caribbean, and the wider diaspora to:

Empower Young People - Invest in education, skills, and enterprise pathways to ensure that youth are at the forefront of continental and transcontinental development. Champion Reparatory Justice - Recognise the historical and systemic injustices faced by Africans and people of African descent, while supporting programmes that deliver restorative and sustainable impact. Build Community Campuses - Establish safe, inclusive spaces that harness sport, art, culture, and digital technologies as vehicles for opportunity, resilience, and peace. Strengthen Diaspora Links - Create platforms for African and Caribbean youth to connect, collaborate, and lead in shaping shared prosperity. Align with Global Goals - Ensure all youth engagement contributes to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

“The 2nd Africa–CARICOM Summit is not only a historic political and cultural milestone — it is a call to action for young people of Africa and the diaspora to inherit, shape, and lead the future. Reparatory justice must be lived through opportunity, education, and empowerment,” said Youth Charter Founder and Chair, Prof. Geoff Thompson.

As a legacy of the Summit, the Youth Charter will work with African Union and CARICOM partners to advance its Community Campus Model, ensuring that the voices, creativity, and leadership of young people are central to achieving reparatory justice and sustainable development.

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.