On this International Women's Day, the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) proudly highlights its commitment to empowering girls and women across the globe through sports, physical activity, cultural, and artistic endeavours. We recognise the vital role that engagement in these areas plays in fostering confidence, resilience, and a sense of community among women and girls. We pay tribute to our female ambassadors who continue to support our work.

Over the years, the Youth Charter has implemented numerous initiatives designed to inspire and support young women. Our programmes not only promote participation in traditional sports but also encourage involvement in martial arts and combat sports, recognising their unique benefits in building self-defence skills, discipline, and mental fortitude.

“At the forefront of our mission is the belief that every girl and woman is entitled to equal access to sports and physical activity” said Dame Sarah Storey, Vice President of the Youth Charter. “We also recognise the importance of cultural and artistic expression in empowering women”.

Combat sports also offer unique opportunities for empowerment and growth. The Youth Charter promotes martial arts as a means to enhance physical fitness, self-esteem, and personal safety.”

This International Women's Day, we encourage everyone to support our mission by promoting participation in sports, arts, and martial arts among women and girls. Together, we can create an inclusive environment where young women can thrive, develop leadership skills, and inspire future generations.

Join us in celebrating the achievements of women and girls in sports and arts. Together, we can break barriers and create a world where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is dedicated to empowering young people through sports, arts, and community engagement. We believe in the transformative power of these activities to foster personal growth, social inclusion, and a sense of belonging among young individuals, especially girls and women.

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.

The Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) is a UK registered charity and United Nations Non-Governmental Organization.

