The sound of drums echoed throughout Yambio as communities gathered to celebrate, their songs, dances, and laughter weaving together a powerful message of unity.

This spirit-filled Yambio witnessed the official handover of the Traditional Hub—a new center for dialogue, cultural exchange, and reconciliation, established with support from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The facility, overseen by the Azande Kingdom, is a meeting place for elders, women, and youth to plan for a better future.

“Not long ago, we were divided by hatred, but now we are united in love, promising real transformation,” said Hellen Madiga, a resident of Yambio.

Hellen’s words capture a broader truth in Western Equatoria: reconciliation starts when people come together to speak and listen.

The hub offers a safe space for mediation and dialogue, fostering understanding and cultural activities to strengthen community ties.

“We hope to address cultural issues and resolve tribal conflicts by empowering community leaders, women, and youth to rise above political differences for the benefit of their communities,” said Odeta James from a local civil society organization.

Around the center, freshly planted trees stretch toward the sky, each carrying a story of hope and renewal.

“The trees symbolize unity and stability, reflecting our shared roots and our commitment to stand together,” explains Tadio Mario, the Prime Minister of the Azande Kingdom.

Rudolf Esombi Effange, a Civil Affairs Officer for UNMISS, described the initiative as a vital step toward peace and development in Western Equatoria State.

"This effort aims to help communities live in peace and collaborate on shared challenges," he stated.