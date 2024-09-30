World Tourism Day, observed annually on 27 September, was celebrated for the 29th time at the national level in Asmara under the theme “Tourism and Peace.” The event was attended by Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism, and Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Managing Director of the Central Region.

Ms. Liya Gebreab, Director General of Tourism in the Central Region, highlighted that the primary objective of the day is to raise global awareness of the socio-economic significance of the tourism sector and to assess the progress made in the context of national development programs.

Mr. Solomon Girmay, Chairman of the Tourism Service Provision Institutions Association, urged members of the association to go beyond their daily responsibilities and contribute actively to the national development and nation-building efforts.

The celebration included cultural and artistic performances, as well as general knowledge competitions.

World Tourism Day has been observed globally for the 49th time.