World Sports Photography Awards (http://www.WorldSportsPhotographyAwards.com), the world’s leading celebration of sports photography, today announces Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) as the Official Imaging Partner for the highly-anticipated 2026 awards. Celebrating the world’s finest sports photographers, the free to enter awards recognise images that capture the passion, raw emotion, athleticism, and focus at the heart of sport.

Judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, branding, and the creative industries, the World Sports Photography Awards has firmly established itself as the world’s biggest celebration of sports photography. The 2025 awards marked a record-breaking year, attracting over 2,200 photographers from 97 countries submitting work across more than 50 sports. Extensive international media coverage and participation from leading sports organisations underscored the award’s continued global growth and influence.

Commenting on Canon’s sponsorship of the awards and what we can expect for 2026, World Sports Photography Awards Co-Founder, Simon Burton, said: “If there’s one name synonymous with sports photography, it’s Canon. We couldn’t be more honoured or excited to welcome Canon to World Sports Photography Awards. It’s been an incredible year for sport around the world, and we are eager to see the images submitted this year across sports and geographies.”

Canon has a long and proud history in sports photography, equipping generations of photographers with the tools to capture iconic sporting moments that have defined eras. A brand-new and exciting addition for the 2026 edition is the ‘Canon Emerging Talent’ award. This dedicated category will shine a spotlight on the next generation of sports photographers, specifically recognising young and upcoming talent under the age of 30 for their unique skill, creativity, and passion in capturing the drama and beauty of sport.

Richard Shepherd, Product Marketing Senior Manager, Imaging at Canon Europe, adds: “Canon has a proud legacy of supporting professional sports photographers and helping them capture some of the most iconic moments in sporting history. With the introduction of the ‘Canon Emerging Talent’ award, we’re building on that heritage by extending our support to the next generation of visual storytellers. This new category celebrates the creativity and passion of up-and-coming photographers and reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the tools and opportunities they need to thrive."

With this announcement, the 2026 awards are now officially open for entries. Participants from across the industry and globe are invited to submit their work and gain recognition on one of the most celebrated stages in the field.

For 2026, photographers are invited to submit up to 10 images captured between December 2024 and November 2025 across 24 sports categories. Submissions are free of charge and close on 24 November 2025. Please note that images entered in the 2025 competition are not eligible.

Key details:

Entries open: 01 October 2025

01 October 2025 Submission deadline: 24 November 2025

24 November 2025 Eligibility: Up to 10 images taken between December 2024 – November 2025

Up to 10 images taken between December 2024 – November 2025 Categories: 24 sports categories

24 sports categories Cost: Free of charge

The World Sports Photography Awards, sponsored by Canon, continue to celebrate the art of sports photography – showcasing the images and photographers that inspire audiences around the world.

