Nomzamo Mbatha will serve as host of Earthshot Week, welcoming global leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and young people from around the world to Cape Town for a series of events focused on accelerating environmental solutions

Hosted by Billy Porter and Bonang Matheba, the fourth-annual Earthshot Prize Awards will feature special appearances from Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Heidi Klum, Lebo M, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Nina Dobrev, Robert Irwin, Tobe Nwigwe, Uncle Waffles, Winnie Harlow, and more

The Awards ceremony will reveal the five Winners of a £1 million prize and will be available to watch globally, including in 50 markets across the African continent

Some of the world’s most influential artists, athletes, musicians, and advocates will join The Earthshot Prize (www.EarthshotPrize.org) in Cape Town, South Africa this November to spotlight inspiring environmental solutions to repair and regenerate the planet.

From 4–7 November, Earthshot Week will celebrate this year’s 15 Earthshot Prize Finalists (https://apo-opa.co/3YFl83f) from across the globe and highlight the growth of inspiring climate innovations across the African continent. The week will culminate with the annual Earthshot Prize Awards on 6 November, where five of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists will each win a £1 million award to help grow their impact and support efforts to speed their solutions to scale.

Actor, humanitarian, and Earthshot Global Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha will serve as the official host for Earthshot Week. She will be joined by fellow Earthshot Global Ambassador and Australian conservationist and wildlife photographer Robert Irwin across a series of thought leadership events and high-level dialogues, bringing current and former Earthshot Prize Finalists together with influential environmental champions who can support and accelerate their scaling journeys.

The fourth-annual Earthshot Prize Awards will be hosted by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter and award-winning television presenter Bonang Matheba. The night will include extraordinary storytelling and musical performances to celebrate the work of global environmental innovators and spotlight the creativity and innovation across African countries.

In addition to featuring the stories of The Earthshot Prize Finalists and Winners, the broadcast will include special performances and appearances from exciting musical artists and celebrities across East, West, Northern, Southern, and South Africa, as well as a host of international stars, including Grammy nominated artist and producer Davido, award-winning, internationally renowned artist Diamond Platnumz, Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award Winner Lebo M, supported by the internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir, and international headlining DJ and producer Uncle Waffles.

Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum, actor and activist Nina Dobrev, multi-hyphenate artist and actor Tobe Nwigwe, and supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow will join the broadcast to announce the five Prize Winners from each Earthshot category, which correspond to critical environmental goals we must meet within this decade. The five ‘Earthshots’ are: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

“I can’t wait to once again be part of Earthshot Week, this time as host and an Earthshot Global Ambassador. The Earthshot Prize continues to bring its message of urgent optimism to a global audience and reminds us all, especially young people, that we can be part of creating a healthier, more prosperous future for our communities. There are so many inspiring Earthshot innovators who are dedicating their lives to repairing our planet, and I can’t wait to help share their stories,” said Nomzamo Mbatha.

“It’s an honor to co-host this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards and help to celebrate this year’s inspiring innovators working to create a better future for everyone. I’m so inspired by the Earthshot community, and I can’t wait to be part of an evening that celebrates creativity, human ingenuity, and artistry in all its different forms,” said Billy Porter.

“It’s a privilege to co-host The Earthshot Prize Awards. I am excited to celebrate these incredible innovators who are making a significant impact on our planet, as well as highlight the vibrant spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment of environmental leaders across Africa and from around the world,” said Bonang Matheba.

Reaching millions of viewers, The Earthshot Prize Awards will broadcast in 50 markets across the African continent with the support of Global Alliance Partner MultiChoice and be available live globally through a special partnership with YouTube.

A special live green carpet pre-show, hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and rapper and TV presenter Moozlie will also be livestreamed globally via The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube channel.

“Our Annual Global Awards are designed with intentionality, aiming to breakthrough into youth and mainstream culture, and to become a once-a-year ‘date in the calendar’ for infusing urgent optimism into the global environmental narrative. Together with partners from the arts, entertainment, sport and music, we are united with one aim: By showcasing Earthshot Winners and Finalists, can we spark young people’s imaginations and invite them to imagine a future in which they too could become an Earthshot winner?” said Hannah Jones, CEO, The Earthshot Prize.

Elias Masilela, MultiChoice Group Chairman, said, “MultiChoice is happy to partner once again with The Earthshot Prize to uplift the voices and stories of innovators from across Africa and around the world. With our extensive reach across more than 50 countries and millions of households, we recognize the profound impact we can make to share The Earthshot Prize’s message of urgent optimism. With more than 400 African-based solutions nominated this year, it’s an honor to help amplify the innovation happening across Africa’s communities and be part of this evening that empower youth, innovators, and dreamers to bring about the sustainable, healthy future we deserve. After all, we sit in the fastest warming region of the world. So, we do not have the luxury of deciding whether we save the world or not. It is imperative for us.”

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize has become a powerful global search engine unearthing the best environmental solutions and a platform for impact to catalyze critical investment and resources towards these solutions. 60 environmental solutions have been honored as Prize Finalists and Winners since 2020, and more than 2,500 solutions have been introduced to Earthshot through our network of more than 400 Official Nominators. The Prize has also helped unlock more than £75 million in direct and in-kind support for these solutions, with ambitions to continue growing our ability to drive investment and support for emerging solutions.

Both Finalists and Winners receive dedicated mentorship, resources and technical support to help accelerate the growth of their solution during the year-long Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme. The Programme includes access to the Prize’s robust network of influential businesses, investors and climate experts, including The Earthshot Prize’s Global Alliance of Partners, comprised of some of the world’s largest businesses, donors, investors and environmental organizations committed to climate action.

Davido said, "Our planet is precious and deserves to be protected. I’m excited to be part of this night of music and storytelling to bring awareness to the amazing work innovators across the globe, especially those from countries across Africa, are doing to protect our planet. I can’t wait to help tell their stories and help put on a great show in support of protecting our planet."

Diamond Platnumz said, "I am honored to be a part of the 2024 Earthshot Prize annual Celebration in Cape Town, South Africa. By lending my voice, talents and platform, I join together in celebrating global champions, working hard to save our planet. Congratulations to all Finalists&Winners of the Earthshot Prize 2024. We look forward to working together in making our planet a better&safer place for generations to come."

Heidi Klum said, “As someone who uses my platform to advocate for a better future for our children, I am deeply inspired by The Earthshot Prize’s ambition to find and support solutions for a healthy planet. I am so happy to be a part of the incredible evening the Earthshot Awards has in store to celebrate innovators and encourage our youth to be part of building a better future.”

Lebo M said, “I am honored to perform with the Ndlovu Youth Choir at the Earthshot Prize Awards to celebrate the innovation and optimism of the entrepreneurs and creators gathered in Cape Town who are progressing solutions for a sustainable future. I can’t wait for audiences to see our show-stopping performance and learn more about the Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists who are dedicating their lives to repairing and regenerating our shared home.”

Nina Dobrev said, “As someone who cares deeply about the health of our oceans, I have been so inspired to see the Earthshot Prize focus on identifying solutions across Africa and around the world that will help ensure these vital ecosystems are protected for generations to come. It is a privilege to be a part of this inspiring evening and I’m thrilled to present one of these inspiring innovators with this Award to help them move their vital work forward.”

Robert Irwin said, “Alongside my family, I have dedicated my life to conservation. I am beyond proud to be an Earthshot Global Ambassador and to help progress its urgent and ambitious approach to finding the most innovative solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges. The Earthshot Prize is one of my favorite moments to celebrate these innovations every year, and I am very excited to help bring this year’s Earthshot Week to life in Cape Town.”

Tobe Nwigwe said, “My purpose is to be a conduit to the realization of purpose in other people’s lives, in whatever vehicle God would have me in from music to film to fashion. I’m honored to take part in this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards to share the stories of people moving in purpose every day to change the world. This will be a monuMINTal evening bringing The Earthshot Prize’s message to a global audience across Africa and around the world.”

Uncle Waffles said, “It is an honor and a pleasure to perform at this year’s 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards and to share my music with audiences tuning in from all over the continent and around the world. This year’s ceremony is part of a weeklong celebration of the power of youth, and I am glad to be part of this incredible week of inspiring stories of hope and optimism for the future.”

About The Earthshot Prize:

Founded by Prince William and incubated in the The Royal Foundation in 2020 for a year before becoming an independent platform/organization, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize and platform designed to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize aims to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030. The five challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.

The Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet. More than an award, The Earthshot Prize works in partnership with a Global Alliance of Partners to support the scaling of the solutions discovered and selected each year.

The Global Alliance Founding Partners are a group of leading global organizations and philanthropists, which act as strategic funding partners to the Prize, including Aga Khan Development Network, Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Breakthrough Energy Foundation, Coleman Family Ventures, DP World in partnership with Dubai EXPO 2020, Eleven Eleven Foundation, Giving Grousbeck Fazzalari, Holch Povlsen Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation, Law Family Charitable Foundation, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Marc and Lynne Benioff, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Rob Walton Foundation, Sandy and Paul Edgerley, Standard Chartered Bank, Temasek Trust, and Uber.

Global Alliance Partners are non-profit environment and sustainable development organizations that bring expertise, global reach and serve as nominating organizations each year. For a full list of our Global Alliance Partners, visit: http://apo-opa.co/3YFzdO2.

Global Alliance Members are some of the world’s largest and most influential companies and brands that will support The Earthshot Prize, implement ambitious changes within their businesses and accelerate the advancement of the solutions of Prize Finalists and Winners. They are Arup, Bloomberg L.P., Deloitte, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hitachi, Ingka Group (IKEA), Microsoft, The Multichoice Group, Natura &Co, Safaricom, Salesforce, Unilever, Vodacom Group, and Walmart.

For more information about The Earthshot Prize, visit: www.EarthshotPrize.org.