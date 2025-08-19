On World Humanitarian Day, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, honoured the courage and sacrifice of humanitarian workers in Africa and across the world.

“Every day, in the most dangerous conditions, humanitarian workers save lives, ease suffering, and protect human dignity. They represent the very best of our shared humanity,” said the Chairperson.

The Chairperson noted that Africa and the wider world face overlapping crises – protracted conflicts, the accelerating climate emergency, food insecurity, shrinking humanitarian resources, and mounting pressure on the multilateral system. “These converging challenges are compounding vulnerabilities and testing the limits of our collective response,” he stressed.

He called for renewed global solidarity, stronger multilateral partnerships, and predictable, sustainable investment in resilience, prevention, and peace. “Humanitarian action must be backed by political will, grounded in international humanitarian law, and complemented by efforts to tackle the root causes of crises,” he added.

On this day of reflection and recommitment, the African Union stands shoulder to shoulder with humanitarian actors worldwide. “Protecting life and dignity is not just a collective responsibility—it is the moral imperative of our time,” the Chairperson conclude.