The World Health Organization (WHO) has been awarded a Certificate of Merit by the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Association (EPA) in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the pharmaceutical sector. The award was presented during EPA's celebration of its 50-year journey.

WHO was honored for its extensive efforts in strengthening Ethiopia’s regulatory systems, promoting local pharmaceutical production, and supporting the development of policies and legal frameworks. The organization’s contributions to improving pharmaceutical supply chain management, advancing rational medicine use, and addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) prevention and containment were particularly highlighted.

Additionally, WHO has provided strategic support to EPA, including collaborating on National AMR Day celebration and launching Continuing Professional Development (CPD) initiatives on pharmacovigilance— as one of the requirements for pharmacist licensing in Ethiopia.

Established in 1974, the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Association is a national body representing pharmacists in Ethiopia. The association advocates for professional ethics, protects members’ rights, and works with stakeholders to ensure the public has access to quality pharmaceutical services.

This recognition underscores WHO’s impactful role in advancing health systems and fostering professional development in Ethiopia.