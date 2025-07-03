As part of its continued support to Sierra Leone’s health sector, the World Health Organization (WHO) has donated essential medical supplies, mpox test kits, and laboratory equipment, including five medical-grade refrigerators valued at over USD 126,000 to the Ministry of Health.

The handover ceremony took place at the Hastings Treatment Centre, with WHO Country Representative Dr George Ameh officially handing over the supplies to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Mustapha Kabba.

The donation comes at a critical time as the country continues to respond to the ongoing mpox outbreak, with over 4,000 confirmed cases to date. The supplies will strengthen diagnostic and case management capacity at key treatment and testing sites: Lakka Hospital, Benguema Reference Laboratory, and Hastings Treatment Centre.

“Our support today reflects WHO’s commitment to ensuring that frontline health workers have the tools they need to manage cases effectively and reduce transmission,” said Dr George Ameh, WHO Representative in Sierra Leone. “These supplies will help improve the quality of care and expand diagnostic capabilities at a time when rapid response remains crucial.”

Receiving the supplies, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Mustapha Kabba expressed deep appreciation for WHO’s ongoing support and used the occasion to commend frontline healthcare workers at Hastings.

“We are sincerely grateful to WHO for their continued and timely support throughout this mpox response,” said Dr Kabba. “I want to encourage the hardworking team at Hastings Treatment Centre to continue the work. Your dedication is making a real difference, and we thank you for your tireless efforts in protecting the health of our communities.”

The Hastings Treatment Centre, one of the designated facilities for mpox case management, is expected to receive a share of the supplies and equipment, which will be used to bolster patient care and improve cold chain storage for samples and medicines.

“With these additional resources, we can ensure better storage of lab reagents, enhance patient care, and maintain the quality of our services,” said Dr Darlinda Jiba, the facility In-charge at Hastings Treatment Centre. “WHO’s continued support is a true morale booster for our clinical teams.”

The support is part of WHO’s continued commitment to strengthening Sierra Leone’s health system and response capacity.