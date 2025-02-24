Following an alert of a highly pathogenic avian Influenza (H5N1) outbreak in poultry, commonly known as bird flu, in Kano state, the World Health Organization ( WHO) has stepped up its support to the Government of Nigeria to prevent transmission of the virus to humans. While the virus spreads rapidly among birds, it also has the potential to infect mammals, including humans. It poses a significant threat to both animal and public health.

Overview of the outbreak

The virus primarily affects poultry but can also infect humans who come in direct contact with the infected live or dead birds or contaminated environments, such as saliva, nasal discharges, and faeces, which contain high toxins.

Preventive measures against bird flu include biosecurity measures in poultry farms and live bird markets, avoiding contact with sick birds, proper hygiene, surveillance, and early reporting of outbreaks. Other states aside, Kano has reported cases of bird flu among poultry.

At the time of writing this report, there has been no human infection from the disease.

WHO collaborative support to the outbreak

To prevent transmission to humans, WHO team in Kano state leverage the State One Health Technical Working Group (TWG) and Influenza TWG to coordinate an interagency response to the situation.

The One Health and Influenza TWGs comprises inter-agency members, including the Ministries of Health, Veterinary/ Agriculture, and Environment.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has supported the establishment of 10 National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) sites, including Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and nine other hospitals across Nigeria's six Geopolitical zones. In 2024, 814 samples were collected from these sites and transported to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja for respiratory virus testing, in line with the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS).

"To help with the response in Kano State, WHO provided over 100 PPE kits. These kits included 1,000 gloves, 500 aprons, 500 face shields, 20 rain boots, and other items. These kits protect healthcare workers and other personnel on the field from exposure to the virus, ensuring their safety while they manage and contain the outbreak.

WHO also supplied laboratory materials for collecting samples from people showing symptoms of flu-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections," explained Dr Mayana Abubakar, WHO Kano State Coordinator.

Dr Mayana mentioned that in 2024, WHO helped train over 100 health workers from the NISS sites on preparing for and responding to pandemic influenza. This training aimed to improve surveillance, response, and close monitoring of human contacts for early intervention.

Dr Ibrahim Aliyu Gano, Director of Public Health and Disease Control, Kano State Ministry of Health, applauding WHO’s support, said, “ We appreciate WHO’s steadfast support in helping us tackle this outbreak. Their donation and timely intervention help protect lives and contain the transmission of the disease.

As of 25 January 2025, Kano, Nigeria, reported six confirmed HPAI cases and 4,470 suspected cases of bird flu. So far, there has been no human infection from 15 specimens tested from 20 suspected cases while awaiting the result of five samples.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, has assured that with the existing national capacity, which has been built over the period and from the previous bird flu emergencies experience, "we could swiftly scale up the efforts. WHO is committed to working with Nigerian authorities and partners to ensure that measures are in place for effective and rapid actions to mitigate transmission to humans", he added.