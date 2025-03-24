On World Tuberculosis Day, March 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) encourages Member States to step up their commitment and investments to accelerate progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) and safeguard public health.

In 2023, TB regained its dismal title as the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent. The WHO African Region is particularly affected, with 2.5 million new cases and 404,000 deaths - equivalent to one life lost every 78 seconds.

Dr. Nzuzi Katondi, WHO TB officer in Angola, said that the WHO congratulates the Angolan government for its dedicated efforts to eliminate TB and encourages it to continue accelerating initiatives and to quickly adopt the new WHO recommendations to end the suffering and deaths of Angolan citizens due to TB.

“The coverage of TB services in Angola has seen a remarkable improvement from 2018 to 2023, thanks to WHO’s support in the implementation and revision of the National TB Control Strategic Plan (PEN TB) 2018-2022 and the development of the new TB Strategic Plan (PEN TB 2023-2027),” said Dr. Katondi. He added: “WHO strongly encourages the government to accelerate crucial actions to end TB and safeguard public health. This includes expanding rapid diagnosis and treatment services into communities, systematizing screening, ensuring patient-centered TB care, and strengthening the primary health care network.”

Despite the ongoing efforts, Angola remains one of the 20 countries most affected by TB worldwide, with an annual average of more than 65,000 new cases over the last five years. This underlines the urgent need to strengthen joint action to overcome the persistent challenges in the fight against TB and protect the health of the population.

To strengthen initiatives against TB and end the suffering of families, the WHO calls on governments to implement five key measures: (a) closing the TB funding gap by increasing national investments, (b) strengthening surveillance and data systems to improve case detection and treatment outcomes, (c) expanding access to rapid diagnostic tools and innovative treatment regimens, (d) engaging communities to ensure patient-centered TB care, and (e) addressing the social determinants of TB, including poverty, malnutrition and inadequate access to healthcare.

TB is one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, but it can be prevented and cured. At the second United Nations high-level meeting on tuberculosis in September 2023, world leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ending the tuberculosis epidemic by 2030. The WHO, therefore, encourages high-level leadership, increased investment, the adoption of innovations, accelerated action, and multisectoral and cross-country collaboration to combat the tuberculosis epidemic and realize the commitments made.

