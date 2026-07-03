The Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Health Research, has made significant strides towards strengthening national health research systems with the successful validation of a National Health Research Governance Framework.

This milestone is the result of a structured, inclusive process supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), bringing together key stakeholders across government institutions, research bodies, academia, development partners and opinion leaders in the field.

Health research plays a critical role in guiding policy decisions, improving service delivery, and addressing public health priorities. However, the rapid growth of research activities in The Gambia has exposed gaps in coordination, ethical oversight, and regulatory systems. These challenges highlighted the urgent need for a harmonized national framework to ensure quality, accountability, and protection of research participants.

With technical and financial support from WHO, the Ministry of Health initiated a four-phase process to address these gaps. The first phase focused on the formation of National Health Research Technical Working Group and its Terms of Reference (TOR) and development of standardized Terms of Reference (TORs) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for a National Health Research Governance Structure and Ethics Committee. This was followed by a national review meeting that refined and strengthened the draft framework through technical discussions and stakeholder input.

The process culminated in a two-day validation meeting held in June 2026, where stakeholders reached consensus and officially endorsed the governance framework. The validated system introduces a centralized structure to coordinate health research, standardize ethical review processes, strengthen monitoring, and enhance institutional accountability.

WHO’s support has been instrumental throughout this process, providing technical expertise, facilitating stakeholder engagement, and ensuring alignment with international ethical standards. The partnership reflects WHO’s continued commitment to supporting countries in strengthening evidence-based decision-making and building resilient health systems.

The new governance framework is expected to create a coordinated, ethical, and efficient research system that generates high-quality evidence to improve health outcomes and support national development in The Gambia. It also lays the foundation for the operationalization of a National Ethics Committee and supports the anticipated national ethical research legislation.

As The Gambia moves toward implementation, the Ministry of Health, with continued support from WHO and partners, will focus on institutional and coordination strengthening, capacity building, stakeholder engagement, and establishment of monitoring systems to ensure the framework delivers its intended impact.

The WHO–The Gambia partnership to strengthen national health research governance is a key step toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC). It reinforces coordinated leadership, ethical oversight, and the use of quality evidence to ensure policies and interventions are guided by reliable data and aligned with national priorities. This will improve health equity by identifying and addressing disparities in access, quality, and health outcomes among vulnerable and underserved groups, enabling more targeted responses. It will also accelerate UHC progress through better resource allocation, stronger service delivery, and improved access to essential, affordable, high-quality health services. Ultimately, the partnership supports a more equitable, responsive, and resilient health system that leaves no one behind.