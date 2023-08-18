The Country Representative of the World Health Organization in United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Heath in Zanzibar, Honorable Nassor Ahmed Mazrui.

Dr Sagoe-Moses acknowledged the close collaborations WHO has had with the Ministry and commended the great efforts in improving access to health services through strengthening of health systems in Zanzibar.

“I must commend the Government’s efforts for the major health milestones in Zanzibar, that include the achievements in controlling malaria, stabilizing, and reversing HIV prevalence, and the stride towards eliminating cholera in Zanzibar. WHO pledges its continuous support to ensure primary health care for all in Zanzibar”.

The Minister of Health for Zanzibar, on his part, emphasized the Government’s focus on strengthening primary health services in the region.

According to him, “the health of our people is a big priority of the Government; hence we are happy about the strong relations that exist between the MOH and WHO and look forward to more collaborations for the people of Zanzibar”.

The Country Representative also visited some projects supported by WHO, including, the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC), Zanzibar Health Research Institute (ZAHRI) at Binguini and the maternal and pediatric ward in Mnazi Mmoja referral hospital.

The World Health Organization will continue to support the MOH in further strengthening the health systems for ensuring access to Universal Health Coverage to all Zanzibaris without financial hardships.