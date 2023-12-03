The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Tanzania, undertook a health outreach programme in the Pwani Region to reach targeted communities with various health care services.

Working closely with stakeholders including the district medical officers, community leaders and health promotion outlets, the health services provided included, cervical cancer screening for women, medical services, optometry services and pediatric services. The service reached over 300 people within 3 days in the Nkuranga Hospital.

Speaking at the screening exercise, Dr Iriya Nemes Joseph, Programme Officer at WHO, noted the unwavering commitment and support of WHO in supporting the Government in achieving the universal health coverage agenda.

“The health outreach programme comes at an opportune time and aligns significantly with WHO’s call for health for all,” noted Dr Iriya. “This partnership will help to address diseases to ultimately contribute to saving lives and livelihoods.”

This health outreach programme forms part of an overall vision of ensuring universal health coverage for all in Tanzania. This constitutes people having access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship

On his part, Dr Daedong Kim, Team lead from KOICA, expressed the pleasure of KOICA to partner with WHO and acknowledged the efforts of partners and Korean volunteers in supporting Tanzania’s public health priority.

“This initiative will strengthen healthcare systems and empower the local communities,” he stated. “We are indeed happy to be serving the people of Tanzania and KOICA is committed to the health agenda on the country”.

This pilot initiative is set to take place across the country targeting hard-to-reach areas in the country. The first section was also supported by Vision Care.