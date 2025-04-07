In recognition of World Health Day, the Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) is issuing a renewed call for universal access to sport and physical activity as a fundamental pillar of public health, particularly in the lives of young people and the communities in which they live.

With rising global concerns around mental health, childhood obesity, non-communicable diseases, and widening health inequalities, the Youth Charter believes that sport and physical activity must be prioritised as preventative, accessible, and cost-effective solutions that promote lifelong health and well-being.

Geoff Thompson, Founder and Chair of the Youth Charter, said: "World Health Day reminds us that health is a human right. Sport and physical activity are vital contributors to that right, providing not only physical benefits, but also social, emotional, and mental resilience. From schools to parks, playgrounds to community centres, every young person deserves the opportunity to move, play, and thrive. This is of particular importance in the lives of Pan African young people and communities."

The Youth Charter’s Community Campuses and Social Coach Leadership Programme offer proven pathways to embed sport into the daily lives of youth and their communities. These initiatives provide structured opportunities for engagement, mentorship, and personal development through sport, arts, culture, and digital innovation.

In alignment with the World Health Organisation’s theme for World Health Day and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Youth Charter is calling on:

Governments and Public Health Authorities to integrate sport and physical activity into health and education strategies.

to integrate sport and physical activity into health and education strategies. Schools and Community Organisations to ensure inclusive access to physical activity opportunities for all children and young people.

to ensure inclusive access to physical activity opportunities for all children and young people. Health Professionals and Practitioners to prescribe movement and physical activity as part of holistic health plans.

to prescribe movement and physical activity as part of holistic health plans. Parents and Caregivers to champion active lifestyles at home and within their communities.

This World Health Day, the Youth Charter reaffirms its commitment to a healthier, more active generation. By placing sport at the heart of health and community policy, we can tackle today’s health challenges and invest in a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.

The Youth Charter (YouthCharter.org) is a UK registered charity and United Nations Non-Governmental Organization.

