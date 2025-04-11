David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council, will participate at the upcoming Mining in Motion Summit - taking place on June 2-4, 2025, in Accra - as a keynote speaker. Representing the global trade body for the gold industry, Tait’s participation underscores Ghana’s growing influence in the global gold market. As Africa’s top gold producer and the world’s sixth-largest, Ghana plays an increasingly vital role in ensuring the stability and sustainability of global gold supply.

The World Gold Council supports Ghana’s mining ecosystem through various initiatives. Its Executive Program in Gold Reserves Management equips governments - including Ghana’s - with global best practices to strengthen gold reserve management and attract investment. Additionally, the Responsible Gold Mining Principles offer practical frameworks for environmental and social governance, enabling gold-producing countries such as Ghana and companies to adopt more sustainable and ethical mining practices.

The council reinforces its deep connection to Ghana’s mining landscape with many of the country’s key gold mining firms representing members of the World Gold Council. Notably, Newmont Corporation operates the Ahafo and Akyem mines; Gold Fields operates the Asumura, Tarkwa, Damang and New Obuasi facilities; while AngloGold Ashanti operates the Teberebie, Obuasi and Manso Nkwanta mines.

As a source of data and insights on gold’s societal and economic impact, the World Gold Council supports Ghana’s continued mining expansion. The gold sector already serves as the largest contributor to the country’s national GDP, accounting for 57% of total export revenues in 2024. With gold exports generating $11.6 billion last year alone, the industry is a major enabler of national development, funding critical sectors such as health and education. Mining in Motion presents an ideal platform for Tait to present global market trends, offering guidance on how Ghana can align its gold sector with international standards to maximize output, attract investment and drive economic growth.

Mining in Motion is spearheaded by the Ashanti Green Initiative, under the leadership of Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana’s Ashanti Kingdom, and is hosted in partnership with the World Bank and the World Gold Council.

Mining in Motion is spearheaded by the Ashanti Green Initiative, under the leadership of Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana's Ashanti Kingdom, and is hosted in partnership with the World Bank and the World Gold Council.