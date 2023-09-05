World Football Summit (www.WorldFootballSummit.com) is thrilled to announce its transformative rebranding initiative under the audacious claim: "The Football We Want, The Football We Need,” in a move that hopes to unite those working in the global football industry toward making it more professional, sustainable, and one that those who work in it are proud to champion.

A New Era for World Football Summit

World Football Summit is not just evolving; it's revolutionizing. Known for its premier events that have been the cornerstone of the football industry since its first event in Madrid (Spain) in 2016, the company is now stepping up to become the global platform of choice for the football industry, focusing on networking, events, and content.

"To build the modern and progressive football industry we need," says Jan Alessie, Co-founder and Director at World Football Summit. "The football industry is at a crossroads. It's time for a change, and our ambition is to be at the forefront of this change. Our rebrand is not just a facelift; it's a fundamental shift in our mission and vision."

"We're not just talking about change; we're facilitating it. Our platform will serve as the nexus where the future of football is shaped, "adds Marian Otamendi, Co-founder and Director at WFS, “connecting a community of football industry leaders who share knowledge and ideas to evolve the industry from a business and values perspective."

The Creative Minds Behind the Rebrand: Summa Branding

World Football Summit could not have embarked on such a journey without the creative force of Summa Branding, the agency responsible for guiding the new strategic narrative and visual identity. With a portfolio that includes top-tier football brands like FC Barcelona, Kings League, and Sevilla FC, Summa brought unparalleled expertise to the table.

"World Football Summit is setting the stage for a new chapter in the football industry. Their commitment to driving change aligns perfectly with our own vision,which made working on this project such a rewarding experience for our team" says Joan Mendoza, Head of Sports at Summa Branding.

What to Expect

The rebrand introduces a new visual identity, including a cutting-edge logo and a revamped website, designed to reflect the brand's rebellious yet expert tone. But it's not just about aesthetics; it's about action. Expect more interactive events, thought-provoking content, and unparalleled networking opportunities that will redefine the football industry.

"We're challenging the status quo because we know there's a better way. And we have the network and expertise to prove it," adds Jan Alessie.

Join Us

World Football Summit is not just setting the stage for the future of football; it's building it. This is the football we want, the football we need.

We invite you to be part of this revolutionary journey. Visit our newly launched website at www.WorldFootballSummit.com and follow us on Social Media for the latest updates.

This press release is designed to be more than just an announcement; it's a call to action for the entire football industry. It's not just about what World Football Summit is doing; it's about what the industry needs to do. And that makes it not just newsworthy, but history-worthy.

About World Football Summit:

World Football Summit is the biggest platform dedicated to the football industry. Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 22,000 attendees across 17 events and has built a global community of 90,000+ sports industry executives. Top names in the industry, including Gianni Infantino, Fatma Samoura, Ronaldo Nazario, Samuel Eto’o, Peter Moore, and Cindy Parlow- Cone have participated, showcasing the event's significance in the global football landscape. WFS has also developed game-changing industry reports and operates a content machine that includes a newsletter and a podcast aimed at empowering football industry professionals worldwide.