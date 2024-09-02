In a world where football is evolving at a groundbreaking speed, World Football Summit Europe 2024 (www.WorldFootballSummit.com/) emerges as the platform where the sport's future will be designed. On September 18th and 19th, Sevilla will become the epicenter of global football, hosting an unprecedented gathering of over 2,500 industry leaders, tech innovators, and football legends.

Global Gathering: Over 2,500 attendees, including industry leaders, football legends, representatives from football properties such as the ECA, FC Barcelona, or Liverpool FC, and top global brands like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Turkish Airlines, among hundred others.

Premier Speakers: Featuring influential figures like Giorgio Chiellini, Toni Nadal, Javier Tebas, Maheta Molango and Gaia Pretner.

Comprehensive Agenda: 11 different tracks covering emerging trends such as football technology, investment, sustainability initiatives, women's football development, and new revenue streams in the digital age.

Sustainability Focus: WFS commits to planting a forest in the region, mitigating the event's carbon footprint.

World Football Summit (WFS) is set to return to Sevilla for its 8th edition on September 18th and 19th, 2024. Held at the renowned FIBES, WFS Europe 2024 aims to be the most impactful gathering yet, bringing together the football industry's most powerful voices to discuss and shape the future of the sport.

With a stellar lineup of over 100 speakers, the event will feature industry heavyweights like Giorgio Chiellini, Italian football legend, Toni Nadal, renowned coach and uncle of tennis star Rafael Nadal, Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, Maheta Molango, from the Professional Footballers Association, and Gaia Pretner, from the European Club Association.

Top Brands and Clubs Represented: The event will see participation from leading global brands including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Rexona, Turkish Airlines, La Junta de Andalucía, Radisson Hotel Group or The Football Business Academy, all of whom play crucial roles in the intersection of technology, branding, and talent. Major clubs and organizations, such as FIFA, LALIGA, European Club Association, and top European football clubs like FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Liverpool FC, will be in attendance, further cementing WFS Europe as the premier football industry event, capable of gathering the entire football community under one roof.

Mission and Goals: The mission of WFS Europe 2024 is clear: to serve as a gateway for connections that will create a more professional and thriving football industry. Through its comprehensive agenda covering 11 different tracks, the summit aims to foster crucial conversations and collaborations that will shape the future of football.

Interactive Experience: In addition to the main conference, WFS Europe 2024 will feature a dedicated fan zone complete with a food court, cutting-edge technology demonstrations, and even a human foosball installation, providing attendees with unique, hands-on experiences.

Local and Global Impact: As in previous years, the event is expected to be a catalyst for job creation, sports tourism, and visibility for Sevilla and Andalucía as ideal hubs for sports innovation. Moreover, thanks to its "Networking&Streaming Pass," industry professionals from around the world can join remotely, extending the summit's reach and impact globally.

Sustainability Initiatives: In alignment with the growing need for environmental sustainability within the industry, World Football Summit has partnered with Bosquia to plant a forest in the region, mitigating the carbon footprint of the event.

Innovation Showcase: The summit will also spotlight many promising startups, providing them with a platform to showcase their innovative solutions aimed at unlocking new levels of growth in the football industry.

Diversity and Inclusion: Continuing its commitment to diversity, WFS aims to achieve 30% women representation in both the speaker lineup and overall attendee figures. The summit's Female Leaders in Football gathering has gained notoriety for its impact and the opportunities it creates for ambitious women in football business.

WFS Awards and Networking Opportunities: A highlight of the summit will be the prestigious WFS Awards, presented by La Junta de Andalucía. The awards will honor excellence across several categories, including Best Executive, Best Digital Transformation Initiative, and Best Women's Football Initiative. These awards celebrate the individuals and organizations that are driving innovation and growth within the football industry.

In addition to the awards, there will be various exclusive workshops covering topics such as Sportainment, sustainability, and innovation, supported by partners like Common Goal, SportBoost, and LaSource.

Media Opportunities: A dedicated media hub will be available at the Summit where members of the press will be able to interview and connect with high-caliber representatives of the football industry.

Marian Otamendi, CEO at WFS, shared her enthusiasm: "We are at a crucial moment in the industry. With so many changes, ownership dynamics and technological shifts impacting the sport, it is more important than ever for football industry leaders to meet, connect, and collaborate towards building a better football industry. One that is more professional, inclusive, diverse and sustainable."

The impact of WFS is best summarized by football legend Ronaldo Nazario: "It's an exclusive and very important event for the future development of football. The organisation, the content, the discussions, a spectacular event."

For 48 hours, Sevilla will transform into the global center of the football world, as WFS Europe 2024 fosters crucial conversations and connections that will shape the future of football.

WFS Europe 2024 By The Numbers: 2,500+ attendees | 100+ speakers | 11 content tracks | 30% women representation | 1 forest planted

WFS Europe celebrates its 8th edition in 2024, and the 23rd World Football Summit event

The event has facilitated millions in business deals since its inception

WFS boasts a global community of 120,000+ football industry professionals

Past speakers include legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Clarence Seedorf, and Samuel Eto'o and relevant characters like Nobel Peace Prize winner Prof. Muhammad Yunus, Fatma Samoura, Peter Moore or Sir Martin Sorrell.

