World Cerebral Palsy Day, 6 October, was observed in Asmara at the national level under the theme “We Call for Overall Support to People Living with Intellectual and Developmental Disability.”

Mr. Yasin Ahmed, Chairman of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability in the Central Region, stated that cerebral palsy is one of the most common physical disabilities affecting vulnerable individuals and that, with proper care and social support, those living with the condition can gradually improve. Mr. Yasin went on to note that there are over 17 million people globally and more than 1,600 at the national level living with cerebral palsy.

Mr. Yasin also highlighted that Eritrea is registering encouraging progress in ensuring the rights of citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He called on every citizen to create a conducive environment that enables those with disabilities to lead normal lives.

Mr. Tedros Fesehaye, representative of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, on his part, called for reinforced efforts and contributions from both government and non-governmental institutions to ensure that citizens with disabilities live normal lives free from discrimination.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is being observed for the 14th time internationally and for the 7th time at the national level.