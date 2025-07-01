The World Bank Group has appointed Fily Sissoko as the new Division Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, Comoros, and Seychelles, effective today. He succeeds Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, who held the position for the past four and a half years.

In this new role, Mr. Sissoko will lead the World Bank Group’s engagement with government counterparts, development partners, and other stakeholders, advancing initiatives aligned with national priorities and the World Bank’s vision of a world free of poverty on a livable planet.

An Ivorian national, Mr. Sissoko brings over 23 years of development experience across Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and the Pacific. Most recently, he served as the World Bank Country Manager for Togo, based in Lome. Prior to that, he was the manager for the Governance Global Practice for the East Asia and Pacific region. He began his career at the World Bank in 2002 as a Financial Management Specialist in Dakar, Senegal, and has since held several leadership roles in financial management.

Based in Maputo, Mr. Sissoko will oversee a portfolio of 63 projects totaling $8.5 billion in commitments across the five countries. This support spans key sectors including education, energy, health, social protection, infrastructure, agriculture, governance, and private sector development.