The World Bank has approved an additional financing of USD$ 5 million for the Economic Management and Statistics Development for Policy Making project in Djibouti. The project aims to strengthen the capacity of the National Institute of Statistics of Djibouti (INSTAD) to produce and disseminate timely and reliable statistics, and to modernize the government's selected economic and fiscal management tools and processes.

The additional financing will support the production of the population census, economic census, and household budget survey, providing up-to-date and reliable information on the country's population, businesses, and household characteristics. This data will be crucial for informing policy decisions regarding economic development and climate change adaptation in Djibouti.

The project also includes measures to assess the population's climate risk and vulnerability, providing key evidence for policy making in the mitigation and adaptation agenda to climate change. Furthermore, technical assistance will be provided to strengthen the capacity of the environmental statistics division within INSTAD.

These activities will enhance the achievements of the parent project, which focused on strengthening the national statistical system. This includes the provision of scholarships for 20 new statistical engineers, and the enhancement of economic and macro-budgetary statistics, all of which contribute to more informed evidence-based decision-making.

"We are pleased to announce the additional financing for the Economic Management and Statistics Development for Policy Making project in Djibouti," said Fatou Fall, World Bank Resident Representative in Djibouti. "This project will play a crucial role in strengthening the country's statistical capacity and supporting evidence-based policy making for sustainable economic growth and inclusive development.”

The project's implementation will be overseen by the existing project management unit, with the Ministry of Finance playing a key role in project coordination and implementation. The National Institute of Statistics of Djibouti, along with four technical departments, will be responsible for the implementation of the project activities.

"Through our partnership with the World Bank, we are advancing our national statistical ecosystem from sporadic surveys to a systematic data collection approach,” said Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of Industry in Djibouti. “This shift will elevate our statistical institutions, enabling us to leverage advanced data tools for smarter, more informed decision-making. It marks a significant step forward in our commitment to data-driven governance for a better future.”