The World Bank announces Mr. Ahmadou Moustapha Ndiaye as the new Country Director for the Maghreb and Malta. He succeeds Mr. Jesko Hentschel, who has served in the position for the last five years.

Mr. Ndiaye will lead the World Bank's engagements with the governments of Algeria, Libya, Malta, Morocco, and Tunisia, development partners, and other stakeholders on initiatives aligned with the countries' priorities and the World Bank's vision to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet.

Based in Rabat, Mr. Ndiaye will lead the World Bank's strategic partnerships in the Maghreb and Malta and oversee a financing portfolio of $11.5 billion, as well as the provision of important innovative knowledge, policy recommendations, and advisory services. He will lead the World Bank's efforts in supporting the different countries in achieving their respective development priorities including inclusive growth, private sector job creation, climate resilience, critical infrastructure access and human capital development, especially for women and youth.

Mr. Ndiaye brings over 25 years of development experience to his new role, having held a range of operational and leadership positions at the global and country level, including in Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. He has forged a strong track record of delivering impactful results tailored to unique country contexts. Prior to his current appointment, he was the World Bank's Director of Strategy&Operations for Equitable Finance&Inclusive Growth. A Senegalese national, Mr. Ndiaye holds a Master's degree from the ESCP Business School in France and is fluent in English and French, as well as his native Wolof.