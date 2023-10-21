Eritrean Chemical Society held its 11th congress on 20 October in Asmara under the theme “Enhancing the Role of Chemistry in the Society”.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Petros Hailemariam, representative of the Ministry of Education, noting that members of the Eritrean Chemical Society are from various educational and service provision institutions, and he expressed his expectation that they will play a formidable role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Petros also expressed the Ministry of Education’s readiness to collaborate closely with the Eritrean Chemical Society.

Numerous research papers on physical and chemical organic fertilizers, guaranteeing water capacity in Amadir and Sheka-Wedibsrat, frequenting iodine, diseases caused by iodine deficiency, and other topics were presented at the workshop.

Presenters of research papers discussed the significance of setting up forums of this kind to advance public awareness and placing chemical experts in organizations where their expertise could be useful.

The association’s chairman, Dr. Aron Hailemichael, urged members to contribute to the growth of the association’s financial capacity, noting that the organization has been closely collaborating with numerous organizations and associations since its founding and participating in the process of building the nation.

Ten members of the executive committee were also elected by the congress for four-year terms.

With its founding in 1993, the Eritrean Chemical Society now has 150 active members.