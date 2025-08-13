Global energy and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie has confirmed its participation as a Silver Partner at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, scheduled for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. Backed by over five decades of global experience, Wood Mackenzie’s partnership reaffirms the firm’s strategic commitment to shaping Africa’s energy narrative through data-driven insight and trusted industry partnerships.

The firm has worked extensively with national governments and state-owned energy companies to develop long-term energy strategies, evaluate exploration potential and structure critical infrastructure projects. Recent contributions by Wood Mackenzie to Africa’s energy strategy includes supporting the Republic of Congo’s first Gas Master Plan, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons. The plan is set to guide monetization, domestic use and export strategies for gas resources – anchored by developments such as the Marine XII LNG project, which delivered its first cargo in early 2025 and is progressing toward a 3.5-billion-cubic-meter-per-year expansion phase.

In its latest 2025 outlook, Wood Mackenzie forecasts that Africa’s upstream capital expenditure will stabilize around $40 billion annually, with significant activity in gas and LNG-led developments. New discoveries across Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast and Libya, combined with major finds by multinational oil and gas company Shell in Namibia’s Orange Basin, underscore the continent’s rising profile in global exploration.

Meanwhile, Wood Mackenzie is also spearheading thought leadership on Africa’s energy transition. According to the firm’s 2025 Energy Transition Outlook: Africa, the continent’s electricity demand will double by 2050, while bioenergy’s share in residential and commercial energy demand will decline from 81% today to 70% in a base scenario – and 50% in a net-zero pathway. The firm notes that despite this growth, Africa will contribute just 3-6% of global emissions by 2050, emphasizing the importance of a balanced energy mix that includes oil and gas. According to the outlook, solar additions in Africa dropped to 3.5 GW in 2024, down from 4 GW the previous year, with South Africa leading deployment. At the same time, sub-Saharan Africa’s oil and gas production grew by 5%, driven by output gains in Nigeria, Mozambique, Senegal and the Republic of Congo.

With critical insight into both hydrocarbon and renewable energy markets, Wood Mackenzie continues to support Africa’s goals of energy security and climate resilience. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Wood Mackenzie will be represented by a senior delegation, including Mansur Mohammed, Head of Business Development, Africa; Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman-Europe, Middle East and Africa; David Parkinson, Head of Exploration; and Ian Thom, Research Director-Upstream. The team is expected to deliver presentations and participate in high-level panel discussions on upstream investment, gas development and Africa’s energy transition.

“Wood Mackenzie’s data-driven insights offer investors greater clarity into the vast opportunities present in Africa’s energy sector. Their robust data, strategic foresight and trusted guidance make them a go-to partner for global investors, project operators and governments looking to navigate Africa’s evolving energy landscape,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.