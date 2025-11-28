The WomenIN Festival 2025 (http://WeAreWomenIN.com/) wrapped up a powerful two-day celebration at Newlands Cricket Ground on 13–14 November, bringing together hundreds of women from across South Africa for an immersive programme focused on empowerment, leadership development, wellbeing, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, creativity and social impact.

Guided by the theme “Limitless: No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies,” the festival created space for meaningful conversations, real connections and practical tools designed to support women across every dimension of their lives.

The curated programme included panel discussions, interactive dialogues, wellness conversations, entrepreneurship sessions, financial literacy masterclasses and storytelling-focused engagements. Each segment was designed to explore identity, leadership, resilience, innovation and holistic wellbeing.

Leigh-Anne Williams, acclaimed Radio&TV Presenter, guided the programme as MC. Her vibrant personality, dynamic delivery and warm connection with the audience created an atmosphere of energy and unity, anchoring the festival’s flow across the two days.

With the event taking place during South Africa’s national Entrepreneurship Month, the festival placed a strong emphasis on business and economic empowerment. Women were equipped with practical tools for starting and scaling businesses, understanding financial behaviour and navigating the realities of entrepreneurship.

Empowerment partner FNB led key sessions on financial literacy and business growth. Reflecting on the festival’s impact, Nicole Sykes, the Head of Women in Business, FNB shared: “WomenIN brings together courage, collaboration and practical tools in a way that genuinely empowers women. The women who attended left with financial knowledge, business skills, emotional resilience and personal safety strategies that will continue to uplift them long after these two days.”

Raksha Naidoo, Chair of Women in Mining South Africa and CEO of the Particle Group, offered an important perspective on women transforming one of the country’s most male-dominated industries. Her insights centred on structural change, decisive leadership and expanding real influence for women across the sector.

Thando Hopa, Cultural Leader for the African Albinism Network, lawyer, activist, fashion model and UN Ambassador for Diversity and Inclusion, delivered a profound session exploring representation, identity and the power of narrative — highlighting how culture, policy and media shape society’s understanding of women.

Joni Peddie, Vice President of the Global Speakers Federation and behavioural strategist, shared insights on emotional agility, resilience and intentional leadership. Her contribution reminded women of the importance of leading from self-awareness and authenticity.

The women in sport conversation featuring Babalwa Latsha highlighted the rise of women’s rugby and the resilience of female athletes breaking new ground. She spoke about investment gaps, visibility, cultural perceptions and the importance of creating pathways that allow young women to see sport as a viable, respected career.

In the Wellness Resolution session, Dr. Kate Klaasen and Dr. Simone Silver explored burnout as a growing concern for women, emphasising an integrated approach to wellbeing across physical, emotional, social and spiritual spheres.

The festival also featured a powerful gender-based violence session titled Breaking the Silence, Rebuilding Lives. Moderated by GBV Advocate&COO - Women For Change (https://apo-opa.co/44ok8ms), Merlize Jogiat, the discussion brought together MOSAIC and Women For Change to address the silence that often surrounds the trauma of GBV in South Africa. The session amplified survivor voices, called for systemic change and shared practical tools for healing, safety and support — offering clear pathways toward empowerment and justice.

Marketplace: A Celebration of Women-Owned Brands

The marketplace added a vibrant dimension to the festival, showcasing a wide range of women-owned brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, jewellery, food, homeware and lifestyle essentials. It created a lively space where entrepreneurs shared their stories and connected with customers. The marketplace reinforced WomenIN’s commitment to uplifting women economically and supporting small businesses.

The festival concluded with a personal safety session led by Fight Back SA, offering practical awareness tools that supported the festival’s broader mission to empower women mentally, emotionally, economically and physically.

Festival Founder Nazlee Fredericks-Maharaj, Founding Portfolio Director of WomenIN Festival stated: “This year reminded us of the power that unfolds when women gather with purpose and without apology. When women refuse to be boxed and boldly own their space — holistically and phenomenally — systems shift. WomenIN 2025 brought that vision to life in the most powerful and authentic way. We are already shaping something extraordinary for WomenIN 2026. For those who missed it this year — this wasn’t just a festival, it was a revolution. In 2026, it’s coming back louder, bolder and more unapologetic than ever.”

The event concluded with the prestigious 2025 Good Hope FM Warrior Women Awards, recognising women whose leadership and impact continue to shape industries, communities and national narratives.

About WomenIN (WiN):

WomenIN (WiN) is a dynamic women’s empowerment portfolio within the VUKA Group, dedicated to inspiring, supporting, and uplifting women from all walks of life. WiN creates platforms for connection, collaboration, and capacity-building across sectors including mining, mobility, energy, gaming, green economy, customer experience, and more. Through in-person events, masterclasses, wellness activations, and networking initiatives, WiN fosters leadership, amplifies voices, and drives lasting impact.

For more information, visit www.WeAreWomenIN.com

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect through platforms that drive growth and transformation across Africa’s industries. With over 20 years of experience on the continent, VUKA delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Mobility, Retail, and Women Empowerment.