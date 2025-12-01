Women and girls in Unity State are urging the Government to pass long-pending legislation to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, stressing the need to shield them from harmful practices such as early and forced marriage.

The call was made during a three-day women’s forum in Bentiu, organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and State Ministry of Gender as part of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign, which brought together 80 participants, including women leaders, traditional chiefs, youth, and senior government officials.

“Among the challenges facing girls in South Sudan are many cases of early and forced marriages,” said women’s representative, Nyataba Gatluak Dor. “A strong law would help prevent these harmful practices and convince communities that gender-based violence must stop.”

Unity State’s Gender Advisor, Stephen Liah Kuach, stressed the government’s commitment to tackling the concerns raised at the forum.

“The Anti-Gender-Based-Violence Bill must be passed into law,” he said. “Women and girls in this country need to have equal rights, and this law will ensure that no one breaches these rights.”

Among the many topics debated at the forum was the importance of protecting women’s property rights.

“Some families still seize a husband’s belongings after his death, leaving their widow vulnerable. Both State and national governments need to work together urgently to enact legislation to protect their rights,” said women’s union representative, Mary Nyakun Diu.

"We need a law to stop the humiliation of women in this country. You cannot protect vulnerable women without regulations and rules."