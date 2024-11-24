During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Generation Equality is celebrating commitment makers that are driving action to end gender-based violence. WiLDAF Tanzania, stands at the forefront of an inspiring journey to eradicate gender-based violence and empower women and girls nationwide. Through strong advocacy and hands-on community initiatives, WiLDAF is reshaping Tanzania’s social and political landscape. By engaging the government, communities, and individuals, they are driving tangible change in the fight for gender equality and social justice.

In Tanzania, WiLDAF is transforming lives and communities by championing the safety, rights, and empowerment of women and girls. As a champion for change and a strong women’s rights advocate, the Generation Equality Commitment Maker is shaping government priorities to place gender equality and social inclusion at the center of national policies, programs, and budgets. Their impact goes beyond the government, reaching deep into local communities, where families, societies, and institutions are increasingly embracing and championing gender equality as a shared value.

With the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children, WiLDAF has mobilized local committees across the country to give women a voice in reporting gender-based violence (GBV) and seeking justice. This critical work is breaking the silence, encouraging women and girls to come forward, and ensuring they receive the support and protection they deserve.

But WiLDAF's mission doesn’t stop here. Through vocational training, startup grants, and small business resources, they’re providing women with tools to build sustainable livelihoods. In 2023 alone, over 200 women have launched small businesses, fostering resilience and financial independence to their families. Initiatives like the Jamii Imara Project are creating even deeper impact, offering alternative income sources and engaging men, traditional leaders, and religious actors as allies in reshaping social norms.

Driving legal and political transformation for women

WiLDAF’s advocacy extends into political and legal reform. The NGO has been instrumental in pushing Tanzania to become the first African nation to address violence against women during elections, ensuring safe political spaces for women leaders. Moreover, gender desks in universities now offer young women a safe place to report incidents of GBV, paving the way for equal political participation.

In partnership with UNFPA and the Government of Finland, WiLDAF launched the “My Choice My Rights” Program to protect the rights of women and girls, particularly those with disabilities, against GBV, harmful practices, and early marriage. This initiative teaches adolescents and young women in recognizing and reporting harmful practices, while advocating for policies that protect the sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) of vulnerable populations.

"Generation Equality means uniting forces to drive real change. At WiLDAF, we’re not working alone - we're collaborating with women’s rights organizations to ensure that our commitments lead to action. One of our key areas of advocacy is reforming outdated laws like the Law of Marriage Act of 1971, which still allows girls under 18 to marry and the Customary Laws of Inheritance of 1963 which prohibits women, widows and girl children to inherit land", says Anna Kulaya, National Coordinator of WiLDAF Tanzania, Africa.

Tanzania’s Generation Equality Commitment: Leading by Example

WiLDAF’s journey aligns with Tanzania’s role as a Generation Equality Global Champion and co-leader of the Generation Equality Action Coalition on Economic Justice and Rights. Through this commitment, Tanzania has pledged to expand women’s economic opportunities, strengthen care services, increase women’s access to resources, and promote gender-responsive policies.

From 2021 to 2024, Tanzania has focused on building gender-responsive ecosystems from the civil society, private sector, academia, to innovation hubs. The country’s initiatives aim to elevate women’s economic empowerment through targeted training, business support, and inclusive benefits.

As the world observes the 16 Days of Activism, WiLDAF reflects Tanzania's commitment to advancing gender justice in the country. With every step forward, WiLDAF is not only reshaping Tanzania’s future but also inspiring a powerful movement across East Africa, where women and girls can live free from violence, uplifted by equality and opportunity.