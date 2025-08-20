By Jokpeme Joseph Omode, Editor in Chief of Alexa News Nigeria (www.Alexa.ng).

Women empowerment is about building stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous societies. When women are empowered, communities thrive. When women rise, nations rise. Women empowerment strengthens families, which are the bedrock of society. An empowered woman invests not only in herself but also in her children and her household.When we empower women, we empower families. When we empower women, we empower communities. And when we empower women, we empower nations. The liberation of women is not merely a women’s issue — it is the unfinished business of humanity. To deny women rights is to deny half of humanity, women continue to rise with resilience, dignity, and power despite denials. I declare, with unwavering conviction, that a society which silences its women silences its own potential, and that a nation which denies its women equality denies itself prosperity. Until women everywhere can stand tall with equal rights, equal opportunities, and equal dignity, none of us can truly claim to live in a free and just world. When mothers are educated and economically independent, children are healthier and more likely to succeed. Thus, empowering one woman often transforms an entire family and community. Empowering women fuels economic growth. Women make up nearly half of the world’s population, yet their potential remains underutilized in many parts of the world. Closing gender gaps in employment and wages could add trillions of dollars to the global economy. In Africa and Asia, women dominate the agricultural and informal sectors, yet they lack equal access to credit, land, and technology. Providing these opportunities unleashes productivity, reduces poverty, and accelerates national development.

So what do we mean when we speak of women empowerment? It is not merely about giving women positions in politics or opportunities in business, though those are essential. It is not simply about granting rights on paper, though legal reforms are vital. Women empowerment is far more profound: it is about transforming mindsets, dismantling barriers, and creating a world where a girl child is as free as a boy child to dream, to strive, and to succeed. Women empowerment is the process of giving women the ability, resources, opportunities, and freedom to make their own choices, influence change, and contribute fully to society on equal footing with men. It is about recognizing women’s rights, addressing barriers such as discrimination, inequality, and violence, and creating an environment where they can thrive socially, economically, and politically. Women empowerment is not just about women, it is about creating a balanced, fair, and progressive society where everyone can thrive.

The history of women is the history of resilience. From the earliest civilizations, women have been the bearers of culture, the caretakers of families, and the backbone of societies. Yet history, as often told, has relegated them to the footnotes rather than the headlines.

In ancient times, there were moments of glory — queens like Cleopatra of Egypt, Empress Wu Zetian of China, Queen Amina of Zazzau in present-day Nigeria, and countless others who led with courage and wisdom. But for every queen remembered, there were millions of women whose voices were silenced, whose dreams were deferred, and whose labor was unrecognized.

The women’s suffrage movements in Europe and America demanded the right to vote, insisting that democracy without women’s voices was no democracy at all. Across Asia and Africa, women joined in liberation struggles, not only to free their nations from colonial chains but to free themselves from cultural oppression.

In Nigeria, women like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti led protests against unfair taxes and the marginalization of women in politics. In India, leaders like Sarojini Naidu marched for independence and women’s rights. In Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto broke barriers by becoming the first female Prime Minister of a Muslim-majority country. Each generation carved a path that the next would walk further.

Key Areas of Women Empowerment:

1. Education: Providing equal access to quality education enables women to gain knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue careers and leadership roles. Education is the bedrock of empowerment. To educate a woman is to educate a nation. When a girl child is sent to school, we light a torch that will burn for generations. Education equips women with knowledge, confidence, and the ability to shape their own destinies.

2. Economic Empowerment: Ensuring women have access to jobs, financial resources, entrepreneurship opportunities, and equal pay helps break cycles of poverty.

Economic empowerment means women having the same access to jobs, capital, land, and entrepreneurship opportunities as men. It means closing the gender pay gap and dismantling the invisible barriers that keep women’s work undervalued. It is about recognizing that when women prosper economically, families rise out of poverty and nations grow stronger

3. Health and Well-being: Empowering women includes access to healthcare, reproductive rights, and safe environments free from gender-based violence.

4. Political Participation Political Empowerment: Encouraging women’s representation in leadership, governance, and decision-making roles strengthens democracy and inclusiveness. Political empowerment means ensuring women have not just the right to vote but also the right to lead. It means women sitting at the tables where decisions are made — in parliaments, in cabinets, in local councils — not as tokens but as equals. Because policies that exclude women’s perspectives are policies that exclude half the population.

5. Legal Rights: Enforcing laws that protect women’s rights, promote gender equality, and eliminate discrimination.

6. Social Empowerment: Challenging stereotypes, cultural norms, and practices that limit women’s roles and ensuring equal respect in family and society. Social empowerment is about freedom from oppression, discrimination, and harmful traditions. It means women walking freely without fear of harassment. It means dismantling stereotypes that dictate what a woman can or cannot do. It means changing cultures so that respect for women is not optional but fundamental.

7. Psychological Empowerment: This is about the mind. It is about women believing in their worth, refusing to be silenced, and daring to break barriers. Because empowerment is not only external — it is also internal. It is the courage to stand, to speak, and to soar.

Importance of Women Empowerment:

Why is women empowerment so vital? Why do we emphasize it so passionately, so urgently, and so relentlessly? The answer is simple: because women’s empowerment is the foundation upon which the progress of any society is built. A nation that ignores its women is a nation that cripples half of its potential.

1. Empowerment for National Economic Growth: Economists tell us that no nation can achieve sustainable growth if it excludes half of its population from contributing fully. Women represent not just a demographic group but an untapped reservoir of creativity, innovation, and productivity. Empowered women boost productivity, innovation, and economic development.

2. Poverty Reduction: Educated and economically independent women uplift families and communities.

3. Social Justice: Gender equality is a fundamental human right.Empowerment is a path to social justice and equality. At its core, women empowerment is about justice. It is about recognizing that women are not second-class citizens but equal members of the human family. To empower women is to affirm the dignity of every human being. It is to break the chains of oppression and build a society rooted in fairness, respect, and equality

4. Better Governance: Women leaders bring diverse perspectives and foster inclusive policies.

5. Future Generations: Empowered mothers raise healthier, better-educated children, shaping stronger societies.

6. Empowerment for Family and Community Development: When women are empowered, families thrive. An empowered mother is more likely to send her children to school, to ensure they receive healthcare, and to break the cycle of poverty. Imagine a society where every woman has equal opportunities. Imagine villages where girls are not forced into early marriages but are free to complete their education. Imagine communities where mothers have the financial independence to feed their families without relying on anyone’s mercy. This is not a dream — it is a reality we can achieve through empowerment. Can any nation truly afford to ignore such potential? The answer is clear: empowering women is not only a moral duty; it is an economic necessity.

7. Empowerment and Sustainable Development: The world today speaks of the Sustainable Development Goals, those 17 ambitious targets that seek to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all. Goal Number 5 — Gender Equality — is not a stand-alone goal; it is the thread that weaves through all the others. We cannot end poverty without empowering women. We cannot achieve quality education without educating girls. We cannot ensure good health without safeguarding women’s reproductive rights. We cannot build peace without women’s voices at the table.

In short, the empowerment of women is not one option among many — it is the central key to unlocking a better world for all.

Challenges Facing Women Empowerment

The journey toward women empowerment is filled with obstacles. The fight is not over. Across the globe, women continue to face challenges that threaten to dim the light of equality.

1. Cultural and Traditional Barriers

In many societies, harmful traditions continue to hold women back. Girls are still forced into early marriages, robbed of their childhood and their education. Women are still expected to stay silent in decision-making spaces, confined to roles defined not by their talents but by patriarchal norms. Practices like female genital mutilation, dowry, and gender preference continue to rob millions of women of their dignity and health.

2. Gender-Based Violence

Violence remains one of the gravest challenges. From domestic abuse to sexual harassment, from trafficking to workplace exploitation, millions of women live under constant threat. According to the United Nations, one in three women worldwide experiences physical or sexual violence in her lifetime. This is not just a statistic — it is a moral outrage, a scar on the conscience of humanity.

3. Lack of Access to Education

Even today, millions of girls remain out of school worldwide. Many are forced to drop out because of poverty, conflict, or cultural beliefs that devalue the education of girls. Without education, the cycle of disempowerment continues, generation after generation.

4. Economic Inequalities

Though women work harder in many cases, they are often paid less. The gender pay gap remains stubbornly wide. Women are underrepresented in high-paying jobs, denied access to credit, and marginalized in entrepreneurship. The informal sector, where women dominate, is often the least protected and the most exploited.

5. Political Exclusion

Globally, women occupy less than 27% of parliamentary seats. In many nations, the political arena remains a male-dominated space. Women who dare to step into leadership face discrimination, harassment, and even violence. Yet democracy without women is a democracy that is incomplete.

6. Psychological Barriers and Stereotypes

Beyond external challenges, there are the invisible chains of self-doubt imposed by centuries of discrimination. Girls are taught from childhood that they are “less than.” Women are told they are “too emotional to lead” or “too weak to compete.” These stereotypes become walls that must be torn down — not just by society but also by women themselves, who must reclaim their voices and assert their worth.

Women Empowerment and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

As we look to the future, we cannot ignore the global framework that seeks to guide humanity’s progress: the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Among these 17 goals, one stands out as both a goal in itself and a catalyst for all others: Goal 5 — Gender Equality.

But let us be clear: women empowerment is not limited to Goal 5 alone. It is the golden thread that runs through every goal. Let me illustrate.

1. Ending Poverty (Goal 1)

We cannot eradicate poverty if women, who make up the majority of the world’s poor, remain disempowered. Giving women access to jobs, land, and credit is one of the fastest ways to break the chains of poverty.

2. Quality Education (Goal 4)

Education for all is impossible without girls’ education. When girls are educated, they marry later, earn higher incomes, and raise healthier families. Every additional year of schooling for a girl increases her future earnings by up to 20%.

3. Good Health and Well-being (Goal 3)

Women’s empowerment means access to healthcare, reproductive rights, and freedom from violence. A society that empowers its women is a society where children are healthier, maternal mortality rates are lower, and communities thrive.

4. Decent Work and Economic Growth (Goal 8)

Women are engines of growth. By ensuring equal pay, eliminating workplace discrimination, and supporting female entrepreneurs, nations can unlock new frontiers of economic expansion.

5. Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions (Goal 16)

Peace is incomplete without women at the table. Studies show that peace agreements are 35% more likely to last when women are involved in negotiations. Women’s voices bring inclusiveness and sustainability to governance and justice.

6. Climate Action (Goal 13)

As the case of Wangari Maathai reminds us, women are critical actors in environmental sustainability. Empowering women farmers, activists, and leaders is essential to protecting our planet from climate change.

In truth, women empowerment is the master key. Unlock it, and every other SDG begins to open. Ignore it, and the entire vision of a sustainable, prosperous, and just world collapses.

Strategies to Promote Women Empowerment

Recognizing the importance of women empowerment is not enough; we must translate recognition into action. Words must become policies. Ideas must become programs. Dreams must become reality. For empowerment to move from aspiration to achievement, deliberate strategies are essential.

1. Government Policies and Legal Reforms

The foundation of empowerment is justice, and justice requires laws that protect women’s rights. Governments must enact and enforce legislation that guarantees equal pay for equal work, criminalizes gender-based violence, outlaws harmful practices like child marriage, and ensures property and inheritance rights for women.

But laws alone are not enough. They must be enforced with courage. Too often, good policies remain only on paper. Empowerment requires not only passing the laws but also building institutions that uphold them and ensuring women can access justice without fear or intimidation.

2. Education and Skill Development Programs

Education remains the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world. To empower women, we must ensure that every girl — whether in the city or the remotest village — has access to free, quality education. Beyond primary and secondary education, women must be encouraged into higher education, vocational training, and digital literacy.

In today’s world, technology is the new frontier of empowerment. Closing the digital gender gap will allow women to access global opportunities, learn new skills, and participate in innovation. A woman with internet access and digital skills is not just educated; she is unstoppable.

3. Economic Inclusion and Entrepreneurship Support

Women must not only be participants in the economy; they must be leaders. This means providing women with access to credit, land, and markets. It means mentoring women entrepreneurs and ensuring that procurement policies include women-owned businesses.

Microfinance programs, cooperative societies, and women’s savings groups have already transformed millions of lives in Africa and beyond. When we give women financial independence, we give them the power to make decisions, to lift families out of poverty, and to shape economies from the grassroots up.

4. Media and Technology as Tools for Empowerment

The media shapes perceptions. It can perpetuate stereotypes, or it can dismantle them. We must encourage media that portrays women not as victims or objects, but as leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Technology, too, must be leveraged: mobile banking, e-learning, and social media platforms can become powerful allies in connecting women to opportunities, resources, and global networks.

5. The Role of Men and Boys in Gender Equality

True empowerment cannot be achieved by women alone. Men and boys must be part of the movement. Fathers must teach their sons to respect women as equals. Husbands must stand by their wives as partners, not masters. Communities must raise boys who see strength in equality, not weakness in domination.

To empower women is not to disempower men. It is to free both genders from the chains of inequality and to build a society where every individual can flourish.

6. Grassroots and Community-Based Approaches

Change must begin not only in parliaments and boardrooms but also in villages, neighborhoods, and homes. Empowerment programs must be rooted in communities, engaging local leaders, traditional rulers, and faith-based organizations. When empowerment resonates with cultural values and community priorities, it becomes sustainable.

The Role of Women in Nation-Building

A nation cannot rise if its women are left behind. Women are not only citizens of nations; they are builders of nations. Their role in shaping the destiny of countries is indispensable.

1. Women in Political Leadership and Governance

Women bring unique perspectives to leadership. They are often more inclusive, more collaborative, and more focused on social welfare. Around the world, women leaders have demonstrated remarkable effectiveness. During the COVID-19 pandemic, female-led countries like New Zealand and Germany were praised for their swift and compassionate responses.

In Nigeria and across Africa, increasing women’s participation in politics will lead to policies that better reflect the needs of families, children, and marginalized groups. When women are represented in governance, corruption declines, transparency improves, and policies become more inclusive.

2. Women in Business and the Economy

Across marketplaces, farms, and corporate boardrooms, women are engines of economic growth. In Africa, women make up nearly 60% of the agricultural labor force. In the informal economy, women dominate, sustaining families with their hard work. But we must go further: women must not only farm; they must own the land. They must not only trade; they must own the companies.

Empowering women economically transforms entire nations, lifting millions out of poverty and spurring innovation across industries.

3. Women in Science, Technology, and Innovation

Too often, history has ignored the contributions of women in science and innovation. Yet women like Marie Curie, Katherine Johnson, and Ada Lovelace shaped the world of discovery. Today, women in STEM fields are driving progress in medicine, engineering, and digital technology.

When we encourage girls to pursue STEM education, we are not just empowering individuals; we are fueling the future of our nations. We are ensuring that tomorrow’s innovators, researchers, and inventors will come from both halves of humanity.

4. Women in Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution

Wherever there is conflict, women are often the first to suffer and the first to heal. From Liberia, where women’s peace movements helped end civil war, to countless grassroots initiatives worldwide, women have proven to be indispensable peacebuilders.

When women sit at negotiation tables, peace agreements last longer. When women lead in post-conflict reconstruction, communities recover faster. Women’s voices bring not only compassion but also pragmatism, ensuring that peace is not just signed but sustained.

5. Women as Guardians of Culture and Values

Beyond politics and economics, women are the custodians of culture, values, and morality. They shape the character of future generations through the way they nurture, teach, and lead at home. A nation that empowers women ensures that its children grow up in environments filled with strength, dignity, and vision.

About Alexa News Nigeria:

Jokpeme Joseph Omode is the Editor-in-Chief of Alexa News Nigeria (www.Alexa.ng), where he leads with vision, integrity, and a passion for impactful storytelling. With years of experience in journalism and media leadership, Joseph has positioned Alexa News Nigeria as a trusted platform for credible and timely reporting.

He oversees the editorial strategy, guiding a dynamic team of reporters and content creators to deliver stories that inform, empower, and inspire. His leadership emphasizes accuracy, fairness, and innovation, ensuring that the platform thrives in today’s fast-changing digital landscape.

Under his direction, Alexa News Nigeria has become a strong voice on governance, education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development. Joseph is deeply committed to using journalism as a tool for accountability and progress, while also mentoring young journalists and nurturing new talent.

Through his work, he continues to strengthen public trust and amplify voices that shape a better future. Joseph Omode is a multifaceted professional with over a decade years of diverse experience spanning media, brand strategy and development, public relations and reputation management, communication and media relations, content creation, design and visual branding.His career spans various industries, including hospitality management, oil and gas, education, and community development, demonstrating his versatility and ability to adapt his skills to different challenges. His career, marked by adaptability, continuous learning, and a dedication to creating meaningful change, positions him as a forward-thinking person equipped to drive innovation and impact across sectors.