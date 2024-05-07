Prize program awards Aftrak the $1 million Grand Prize to advance green energy in Africa; OMNIVAT awarded runner-up prize of $250,000; The organisations also launch a new FinTech Award in the next installation of the Prize program; winners will be selected in May 2025.

The Milken Institute (https://apo-opa.co/44yU0nF) and the Motsepe Foundation today announced the winners of the Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy, a $2 million innovation competition to reward entrepreneurs working to expand access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable off-grid electricity in Africa. The winners were announced at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

Aftrak (https://apo-opa.co/4bKg4OT), an initiative based out of the UK and Malawi, was awarded the $1 million Grand Prize for its easily assembled solar microgrid and custom-designed tractors, which have tripled agricultural yield, increased farmer incomes, and provided electricity to remote communities. The runner-up award of $250,000 was presented to South Africa-based OMNIVAT (www.OMNIVAT.Tech) for its containerized electricity generation and storage system, which provides clean water, clean energy, and Wi-Fi enriched by virtual reality support for remote communities.

The Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy is the second in the Milken–Motsepe Innovation Prize Program, a series of multiyear, multimillion-dollar global innovation competitions and awards aimed at advancing technological progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The first competition in this program, the Milken–Motsepe Prize in AgriTech, was launched in 2021, and focused on addressing the goals of no poverty and achieving zero hunger.

Rigorous Judging Process

After launching in November 2022, hundreds of entrepreneurs from 79 countries on six continents registered to compete for the Milken-Motsepe Prize in Green Energy, and 160 of those submitted technological design and business models. In June 2023, an independent panel of expert judges carefully selected 20 semi-finalists to receive $20,000 to develop and test their innovations.

Each of the teams underwent a rigorous, independent judging process, which assessed their innovation’s potential to deliver 60 kilowatt hours of off-grid electricity in a 24-hour period using only sustainable sources. Five teams were then chosen to advance to the Finalist Round. Each team received an additional $70,000 and showcased their innovations in a live demonstration in partnership with Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

“Meeting the teams and witnessing their work and determination to solve one of the biggest challenges facing Africa was truly inspiring,” said Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, co-founder and CEO of the Motsepe Foundation. “We congratulate the Green Energy winners and all the finalists. Your innovations show such promise, and we will be watching with pride as you bring your technologies to market.”

The third Milken-Motsepe Prize, focused on FinTech, launched at the 2024 Milken Institute Global Conference. The prize will award companies that demonstrate the use of cutting-edge technologies to expand access to capital and financial services for small businesses in emerging and frontier markets.

The Milken-Motsepe Prize in FinTech offers $2 million in prizes, with a $1 million Grand Prize for the winning company. Registration is open until August 6.

The transformative potential of FinTech lies in its capacity to empower individuals to start and grow a business, even in the most remote communities. By lowering transaction costs, streamlining processes, and expanding access to capital and financial services, FinTech can enable aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality. The Milken-Motsepe Prize in FinTech is designed to leverage the potential of FinTech solutions to break down barriers to financial inclusion and contribute to the achievement of key SDGs, including alleviating poverty (SDG 1), promoting human well-being (SDGs 3 and 4), achieving gender equality (SDG 5), and fostering viable economic opportunities for young people (SDGs 8 and 9).

Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize Impact

“The impact of Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prizes goes well beyond the financial awards,” said Dr. Emily Musil Church, senior director, environmental and social innovation at the Milken Institute. “This is a global community of entrepreneurs who believe in imagining and building a better, more abundant, and sustainable world. Our role is to identify and support these bold entrepreneurs and to help accelerate their success.”

The Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize Program is a program of MI Philanthropy (https://apo-opa.co/3JSwhFM), which aims to influence the deployment of philanthropic capital to create a better world. MI Philanthropy’s work includes the Science Philanthropy Accelerator for Research and Collaboration (SPARC), which has, to date, influenced more than $2 billion in medical research funding.

For more information about the winners and the Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize Program, visit https://MilkenMotsepePrize.org/ .

Notes to Editors:

For further information or to request interviews with the winners, please send requests or queries to the media contact below.

Media Contact:

Ima Peter

+27 11 268 6388

ima.peter@razorpr.co.za

About the Milken Institute:

The Milken Institute is a non-profit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit https://MilkenInstitute.org.

About the Motsepe Foundation:

The Motsepe Foundation was founded in 1999 by Dr. Patrice Motsepe and his wife, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe. The goal of the Motsepe Foundation is to contribute towards eradicating poverty and to sustainably improve the living conditions and standards of living of poor, unemployed and marginalised people in South Africa, Africa, and the world. In January 2013, Dr. Patrice Motsepe and Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe joined the Giving Pledge, which was started by Warren Buffet and Bill and Melinda Gates. Dr. Patrice Motsepe and his wife committed to give half of their wealth to the poor and for philanthropic purposes during their lifetime and beyond.