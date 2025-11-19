Wingu Africa (www.Wingu.Africa) today launches Wingu Cloud Exchange (WCX), a locally hosted private cloud platform designed for the wider East African region. WCX gives organisations a secure, compliant, cost-effective, and easy-to-use alternative to offshore cloud services. With transparent local-currency pricing, rapid deployment, and instant scalability, it enables businesses to grow workloads without complexity or unpredictable costs. Launching first in Tanzania, the platform will gradually roll out across all Wingu markets, including Ethiopia and Djibouti.

WCX includes Wingu Compute, Wingu Kubernetes, Wingu Drive, and Wingu Security, allowing organisations to deploy and manage applications while keeping data within regional borders. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing on-premise environments and complements global cloud services such as Azure and AWS, giving customers flexible, practical options that fit their current operations.

“Wingu Cloud Exchange is built in direct response to customer demand for a practical, reliable, and locally delivered cloud platform,” said Nicholas Lodge, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Wingu Africa. “WCX makes cloud adoption straightforward, compliant, predictable in cost, scalable on demand, and aligned with how organisations in the region actually operate.”

“The launch of Wingu Cloud Exchange is an important step for the region’s digital maturity,” added Erkan Satik, Director of Cloud Ecosystem&Alliances at Wingu Africa. “WCX is simple to use, quick to deploy, and designed to give customers real choice. They can run applications locally for better performance, integrate with global clouds when needed, and scale instantly.”

Wingu Africa’s investment in local cloud platforms reflects its vision to drive digital growth that is both sustainable and inclusive. By prioritising secure, interconnected, and compliant infrastructure, the company enables African enterprises to adopt cloud technology with confidence, agility, and regional relevance.

Contact:

Email: info@wingu.africa

Wingu Tanzania Limited

TIN: 153-503-915

VRN: 40-048165-C

Office Address

Wingu Tanzania, ESBC, First Floor, 344 Ghuba Road/Toure Drive

Kimbijo House, Oysterbay, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

P.O. Box 23179

t: +255 22 2296211

About Wingu Africa:

Wingu is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape.

For more information about Wingu Cloud Exchange, visit www.Wingu.Africa