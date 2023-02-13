Pan-African fintech, Yellow Card (YellowCard.io) is excited to announce its biggest giveaway ever with “A WHOLE in Your Wallet”. The competition will provide customers with a rare chance to win one Bitcoin (BTC) worth over $23 000 (at the time of publishing).

The “A WHOLE in Your Wallet” lucky draw competition will run from 13 February until 26 March, and is open to all customers who buy, sell or send a minimum of $10 on the Yellow Card app for a chance to win one BTC and other cash prizes. Each transaction will qualify as one entry.

Chief Marketing Officer of Yellow Card, John Colson, says that over the years their customers have been an integral part of the company’s success and this campaign is an opportunity to give back.

“We wanted to find an innovative way to interact with our customers and show our appreciation of their support. Winning one Bitcoin is an unprecedented prize that will no doubt also spark more interest in cryptocurrency in Africa, and as a result more engagement from ordinary citizens,” said John.

To qualify, customers would need to have 1) completed their KYC; 2) updated their Yellow Card App and follow the fintech leader on all its social media platforms. For weekly prizes customers would need to have also completed Tier 1 verification. And to be eligible for the one BTC grand prize, customers would need to have completed their Tier 3 verification.

Participating countries include: Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, and Cameroon.

“With the adoption of cryptocurrency rapidly growing in Africa this campaign will allow anyone interested in crypto the ability to add this valuable asset to their portfolio. However, more importantly this campaign will allow us to raise more awareness around crypto education and the advantages of digital currencies,” said Peter Mureu, Marketing Director of Yellow Card.

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to win valuable cryptocurrency. For more information on the “Put a Whole in Your Wallet” campaign and to read the full T&Cs visit: https://apo-opa.info/3HYYXeV.

For more information contact Rutendo Nyamuda, PR Office for Yellow Card, at rutendo@yellowcard.io.