The upcoming Wider Africa Energy Summit (WAES) – taking place in Aberdeen, Scotland on November 18-19, 2025 – will connect international operators and leading service providers with strategic oil and gas opportunities in Africa. This year’s conference features a strong slate of international and African companies that are participating, providing a critical platform for new deals to be signed.

The WAES is organized by OGV Group in partnership with the African Energy Chamber, the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Energy Industries Council, the Scottish African Business Association, the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the Global Underwater Hub. By delving into strategic oil and gas opportunities across Africa, the summit connects continents, providing a launchpad for the European supply chain to expand their presence and investments in Africa’s most promising energy markets.

Leading Operators Join WAES

The WAES 2025 has emerged as a strategic platform for operators to gain insight into upcoming investment opportunities across Africa’s oil and gas value chain. Various exploration and production companies have already committed their participation at the event, underscoring its position as a premier meeting place for the industry. These include Shell, which already boasts a strong portfolio of exploration and production assets in Africa. The company has been at the forefront of Namibia’s exploration success with its Graff discovery and is now looking at a new drilling campaign at PEL 39 in 2026. In Nigeria, the company reached a final investment decision for the HI gas project, unlocking 350 million cubic feet of gas per day in production. The company also returned to Angola in 2025 following a deal signed for Block 33.

bp is advancing Africa’s LNG agenda through strategic projects in Mauritania, Senegal and Mozambique. The company started production at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project in Mauritania/Senegal in 2025, with the project’s FLNG vessel reaching commercial operations in July 2025. The company is now looking towards GTA phase two to bolster production. Meanwhile in Egypt, the company started production at the Reven Infills gas project in 2025. Producing 450,000 barrels per day, Harbour Energy is one of the world’s biggest independent oil and gas producers. The company has a strong gas portfolio in North Africa, including stakes in the Reggane Nord in Algeria, the Al Jurf contract areas in Libya and the West Nile Delta, Dissouq and East Damanhour projects in Egypt. Additionally, international players to the likes of Canadian Natural Resources and Serica Energy are also participating. While the companies have downsized their African portfolios in recent years, their participation at WAES showcases their pursuit of strategic opportunities.

Connecting Service Providers to African Projects

The WAES 2025 will also convene leading service providers and African stakeholders, offering a platform for collaboration, deals and strengthened dialogue. Across the African continent, various international service providers are supporting critical projects, and with the recent push towards monetizing underdeveloped resources, opportunities for these firms are only growing. With a focus on digitalization and a dedication to balancing operational efficiency with sustainable development NOV has developed a strong presence in Africa. The company is active in various markets, including Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo, Angola, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya and more, offering cutting-edge technologies and services that support clients enhance their operations.

Oceaneering is also strengthening its presence across the continent. The company is active in Angola and recently announced that it has renewed a contract for its inspection services across West Africa. Meanwhile, Expro continues to advance key projects in sub-Saharan Africa, offering a range of services from well construction and production optimization to well decommissioning and environment solutions. Providing competitive floating solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry, Modec is also participating at WAES 2025. The company has an extensive footprint in West Africa, with contracts in Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon and more. These companies will be joined by a suite of UK supply chain firms, underscoring WAES’ position as a platform to connect.

Don’t miss your chance to join the WAES 2025. Visit https://WAESummit.com/ for more information.