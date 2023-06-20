Making a choice of which healthcare service provider to utilize and remain consistent with is oftentimes a challenging one. Besides aesthetics and a fancy outlook, there are several determinants in choosing a healthcare facility. When making decisions like this, you have to consider the quality of care provided, experienced talents, resources, expertise, and the facility’s infrastructure and technology. This simple and important decision begs the question, "Why Evercare Hospital Lekki? (https://www.Evercare.ng/)

Evercare Hospital Lekki is a 165-bed multi-specialty tertiary care hospital that provides care for a variety of specialized medical and surgical services while focusing on patient safety and excellent clinical outcomes. Evercare Hospital Lekki provides quality and accessible healthcare with its team of qualified, well trained, and experienced doctors and consultants. Innovation is at the heart of Evercare Hospital Lekki’s operating model to simplify processes in order to improve the patient experience, and we make the best use of resources, provide better value, improve health outcomes and expand our patient’s access to care.

With our core specialties in Mother and Child services comprising Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care (PICU), Cardiac Sciences including Interventional Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgeries, Oncology (Surgical and Chemotherapy), Minimal Access Surgeries (Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Paediatric Surgery, and Gynaecological Surgery).

We also offer 24/7 emergency services with 2 Advanced life support ambulances, cutting-edge infrastructure and technology; patient-centered care while making the best use of technological developments in order to provide accessible, affordable and effective services to enhance life expectancy, quality of life, diagnostic and treatment options.

Specialized Care

A hospital with specialized healthcare professionals offering tertiary care is often indicated as the most preferred and in some cases, the best option in cases of difficult or critical medical conditions, and Evercare offers multi disciplinary specialized care and globally qualified clinical talents who have expert proficiency in treating specialized medical conditions such as cancer related diagnosis, heart diseases, neurological cases, urological procedures, pediatric care and over 10 other specialtie. In the past two years of formal operations, Evercare Hospital Lekki has performed over 2,000 surgeries, including open heart surgeries and laparoscopic pediatric surgeries, advanced and complex general surgeries and orthopedic surgeries, and more than 50 successful interventional cardiology procedures with zero complications and zero mortality.

The following interventional cardiology procedures successfully conducted in our cath lab includes:

Coronary Angiography

Coronary angioplasty [stenting]

Permanent pacemaker

Temporary pacemaker

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator [ICD]

IVC Filters

Pericardiocentesis

The following complex surgeries have also been conducted at our facility

- Pacemaker Implantation Surgery

- Bilateral Knee Replacement Surgery

- Thyroidectomy Surgery

- Knee Replacement Surgery

- Repair of Type A Aortic Dissection

- Laparoscopic Ureteral Reimplantation&Endoscopic Ablation of PUV In Newborn

Access to Advanced Technology

Evercare Hospital Lekki is equipped with advanced medical technology and equipment, such as a 1.5 Tesla MRI machine, a Spect CT-scan, a 64-slice CT scan. Digital mammography, a 22-bed state-of-the-art Adult Intensive Care Unit, 3-bed Coronary Care Unit, 9-bed state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 5-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, an Endoscopy Suite with Gastroscopy, Colonoscopy&ERCP, Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab) and a host of other advanced infrastructure For advanced healthcare needs and services.

Emergency Services

We prioritize patient care by providing advanced life support ambulances. We also operate a 24/7 state-of-the art emergency unit which is fully equipped to manage emergency and trauma with a qualified and experienced medical team. For more information on our emergency services call us at 01 700 CARE OR 01 700 2273

Physiotherapy Services

Evercare provides quality physiotherapy services, which include monitoring, medication management, and rehabilitation services, to help patients recover from injuries, surgeries, or illnesses. These treatments include physical therapy and speech therapy. Our physiotherapy rehabilitation center and treatment rooms are adequately equipped with equipment like ultrasound, microwave therapy, electric therapy with waves, laser therapy, and cervical and lumbar tractions.

Quality Healthcare

Quality is at the core of Evercare Hospital Lekki’s healthcare mission to provide the best care and a robust clinical governance process has been implemented to ensure continuous quality improvement and the adherence to international standards for ethics and compliance.

At Evercare Hospital Lekki, we have been strategic in attracting the best talent locally and complementing their skill set with international experts to ensure a highly skilled, well-rounded team. We have a unique combination of best-in-class facilities put to use by an expert team of professionals to deliver quality care to all patients.

