Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has been confirmed as Patron of the West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (WAECS), to be held in Accra from 2–3 December 2025. The Summit brings together regional government leaders, investors, and industry partners to showcase investment opportunities and regional energy integration developments set to transform the region by 2030.

This year, the African Trade&Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) joins as Lead Sponsor, alongside Endeavour Energy and Denham Capital as Sponsors, underscoring their commitment to driving sustainable energy investments and regional cooperation across Africa.

“ATIDI is strengthening its footprint in Africa by supporting investments that not only advance energy access but also drive economic growth. The organization provides credit and political risk insurance across key economic sectors of the continent, with a gross exposure of approximately USD 8.9 billion as of December 2024. Through its Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF), a blended finance guarantee instrument, ATIDI enables Independent Power Producers to mitigate payment risks. Recent projects supported, such as the 42MW Sokodé solar PV plant in Togo, highlight ATIDI’s role in fostering clean energy and increased investor confidence in the region,” said Aliyu Alhassan Yahaya, RLSF Underwriter.

The Summit will mobilise finance and support deeper collaboration across the ECOWAS regional integration agenda and Ghana’s ambition to be a regional energy distribution hub. It will provide a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities in renewables, gas-to-power, regional interconnectivity, and digitalisation of energy systems.

Discussions will also focus on financing and de-risking clean energy projects, advancing regional power trade and transmission infrastructure, and accelerating private sector participation in off-grid and distributed energy markets. Delegates will explore how innovation and digital technologies can improve energy efficiency, grid reliability, and access across both urban and rural communities.

Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework charts a path to net-zero emissions by 2070, focusing on cleaner generation, efficiency, and expanding renewables, especially solar. Incentives for private investment and off-grid projects aim to boost access and sustainability. Natural gas remains pivotal for regional baseload power, and as Ghana strengthens cross-border power trade, attracts climate finance, and modernises its grid, officials say the goal is to build a resilient, competitive energy sector that drives inclusive growth and industrialisation, similar to what is seen in Southern Africa.

Among the key public and private sector participants joining the WAECS 2025 agenda are H.E. Honourable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia; H.E. Honourable John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Energy&Green Transition, Ghana; H.E. Honourable Dr. Dele Alake, Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria; H.E. Honourable Nani Juwara, Minister of Petroleum, Energy&Mines, Gambia; and H.E. Honourable Biodun Ogunleye, Commissioner for Energy&Mineral Resources, Lagos State Government, Nigeria. They will be joined by leading utility and regulatory figures including Edward Obeng-Kenzo, Acting CEO of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana; Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, MD&CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN); Bangaly Maty, Energy&Infrastructure Adviser, Prime Minister’s Office, Guinea; Pamoussa Ouedraogo, Permanent Secretary of the National Council for Sustainable Development, Burkina Faso; Eunice Biritwum, Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, Ghana; Sulemana Abubakari, Acting Director of Power; and Yussif Sulemana, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Petroleum, Ghana. Also contributing to the conversation will be Gridworks Partners, Cenpower Generation, Wärtsilä Marine&Power Services Nigeria, ATIDI, SEforALL, Bboxx, Stanbic Bank Ghana, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

H.E. Honourable John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Energy&Green Transition, Ghana, said: “Ghana is committed to regional energy cooperation, sustainable development, and a just energy transition, so we are honoured to host the West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit.” He added: “We are also pleased to host YES! On The Road Ghana on 3–4 December. This initiative aligns with Ghana’s focus on youth empowerment and skills development under the Energy Transition Framework. It will inspire and equip the next generation of African energy leaders by connecting young talents with experienced mentors, innovators, and investors.”

WAECS 2025, taking place in Accra from 2–3 December 2025, will be held under the theme “Building Regional Resilience.”

YES! On The Road Ghana follows on 3–4 December, featuring a full day of dynamic, interactive sessions designed to empower and connect young professionals shaping Africa’s energy future.

