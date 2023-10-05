The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) have signed an agreement for a dual currency line of credit comprising $50 million and €50 million to support local agricultural businesses in West Africa.

Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, and Solomon Quaynor, African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure, and industrialisation, formalised the agreement during a signing ceremony at the African Development Bank’s Abidjan headquarters.

Dr. Donkor said, “This credit facility illustrates EBID’s continued efforts to mobilise adequate resources to honour its commitment to the region's transformation agenda through supporting and investing in key sectors, in this case, the agribusiness industry."

The African Development Bank’s board of directors approved the dual currency line of credit for EBID early in 2023. The Africa Growing Together Fund, managed by the African Development Bank, will provide an additional $30 million in co-financing. AGTF is sponsored by the People’s Bank of China.

The three-and-a-half-year facility will enable EBID to offer direct financing to commercial banks and local businesses operating in the agriculture and soft commodity sector within its member states.

This aligns with EBID’s strategic aim to support local businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), local business cooperatives, and farmers in West Africa. The credit lines are expected to strengthen food security, economic growth, and employment generation.

Vice President Quaynor said, “This agreement underscores our strong commitment to harness the continent’s limited resources to deliver, with speed and at scale, quality investments to help address the ever increasing trade finance gap in Africa while working with strategic regional partners like EBID and - through you - local commercial banks.”

The partnership between EBID and the African Development Bank demonstrates the increasing cooperation among African Development Finance Institutions to bridge trade finance gaps and direct much-needed funds to economically challenged countries and sectors.

About EBID:

ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is the development finance institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) comprising fifteen (15) Member States namely, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. Based in Lomé, Togolese Republic, the Bank is committed to financing developmental projects and programmes covering diverse initiatives from infrastructure and basic amenities, rural development and environment, industry, and social services sectors, through its private and public sector windows. EBID intervenes through long, medium, and short-term loans, equity participation, lines of credit, refinancing, financial engineering operations, and related services. www.BIDC-EBID.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org